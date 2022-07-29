Apex Distribution adds MTB Hopper ramps to portfolio

Share Facebook

Mountain bike specialist distributor Apex has announced the newest addition to its portfolio, MTB Hopper portable ramps.

MTB Hopper is based in Lithuania, and offers a range of unique folding jumps, bike stands and accessories.

Apex, based just outside of Bedford, was founded in 2020 to support mountain bike workshop Plush and retail offering Brink.

With the addition of MTB Hopper, the distributor now has five brands in its portfolio, including best-seller Dyedbro frame protection kits.

Apex said: “We’re stoked to announce our new brand partnership with MTB Hopper ramps. The products are high quality and the engineering involved is super impressive with all the ramps being able to fold for easy transportation and the Hopper Lite ramp even comes with back straps so you can go hunting for some gaps on your lunch break!

“We have beginner ramps, and intermediate ramps all the way up to 2.3m ‘expert level’ ramps that are ideal for backyard setups, skate parks or just when you want to jump 25m!”

The ramps will be on display at this weekend’s Ard Rock mountain bike event in the Yorkshire Dales, as they will be used in the weekend’s long jump contest.

Apex added: “It’s awesome to be able to provide something to dealers that has a huge fun element to it. It’s still business and we have great margin and support of course but whenever we show a dealer a Hopper ramp they can’t help but smile with all the car park sending possibilities running through their heads!

“The ramps do have a real-world benefit, of course, being able to train your skills at a location of your choice and because the ramps are adjustable you can progress at your own pace and take that confidence to the trails and bike parks.

“Plus we also have a host of practical solutions like the Smile bike stand that’s one of the best-selling products and the Star “on-trail” phone holder for all the social media stars out there!

“MTB Hopper should be a fantastic new brand for us and our dealers plus we get to play on ramps at lunchtime!”