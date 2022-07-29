Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 29th July

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Executive Director – Shift Cycling Culture

Our team currently consists of four Directors (part-time, voluntary basis) and a part-time Operations Manager. We have an intrinsic drive and the network to deliver our strategy. Over the last two years, we have been steadily building momentum, and we see a lot of opportunities to shift the world of cycling. But we need a passionate and experienced Executive Director to lead and grow our impact.

Sales Representative – Modmo

Modmo is looking for enthusiastic independent sales representatives in European cities to facilitate sales and demos. Modmo’s innovative electric bikes are gaining popularity with e-bike fleets, food deliverers, Bike2work, e-bike leasing and hotels. We want you to be the local face of Modmo, build relationships and close deals.

Workshop Technician – Hexr

We are looking to hire a workshop technician with industry experience. This person will support our product development team, create prototypes and lead small production runs as we scale our technology. We regularly prototype various components associated with our helmets, we have been bringing various processes in house and have reached a point where the equipment we’re operating requires a team of dedicated and hands-on individuals.

Rider Care Representative – UK – Specialized

Are you passionate about excellent customer service? Are you a natural at developing positive relationships with internal and external customers? Do you enjoy collaborating with talented teammates? Do you have an interest in cycling and are you eager to help others get on a bike? If you were able to answer ‘yes’ to these questions, we’d love to talk to you. We’re looking for a Rider Care Representative to join Specialized UK, providing first-class customer service support to our retail partners and fellow riders.

Assistant Manager – Hoops Velo Petersfield

We are looking for a responsible Assistant Manager to help organize and run our retail stores and fill in for the Store Manager when needed. Your job will be highly important in ensuring the sales team meets its goals of efficiency and customer satisfaction. Assistant Manager responsibilities include monitoring inventory and ordering product based on demand. You will also help ensure our store meets and exceeds client expectations.