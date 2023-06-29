Citrus-Lime continues American expansion with three appointments

Share Facebook

Retail systems provider, Citrus-Lime continues to make headway in the American cycle market with the appointment of three new members of staff.

The UK-Based company, which has already picked up several US clients, has brought in Jim Vincent Jr., Patrick Clapp and John Firak. Together, their remit will be to drive sales of Citrus-Lime’s end-to-end retail system, Cloud POS.

Speaking of the appointments, Lewis Sherratt, general manager of Citrus-Lime Inc, said: “Since launching in the US last year, we’ve worked hard to establish a foothold in the market. This has involved a lot of travel to the States to ease customers’ transition from their old system to Cloud POS. Our support staff have also worked late into the evenings to accommodate US time zones.

“The plan, however, has always been to appoint an American based team to support customers in the States. I’m delighted to welcome Jim, Patrick and John to the team. They’re well regarded in the industry and will work alongside our UK team to establish Cloud POS in America.”

Jim Vincent Jr. joins as senior account executive. He has a wealth of knowledge from a career in the cycle and IT sectors. His remit is to focus on developing supplier relationships to enhance Citrus-Lime’s supplier integration offer.

Patrick Clapp has been brought on as account executive to drive sales of Cloud POS. He joins from a premium cycle brand and has extensive experience of identifying and tackling issues faced by cycle retailers.

Finally, John Firak has been appointed customer success manager. His role will be to focus on supporting customers and helping them get the most out of their Cloud POS System.

Firak’s background is in ecommerce where he provided technical support to customers in the cycle industry.