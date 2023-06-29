Our product highlights from Eurobike 2023

Share Facebook

Eurobike took place in Frankfurt last week with more than 1,900 companies showcasing their latest and greatest across 150,000 square metres of exhibition space. The BikeBiz team rounds up some of the products that were on show.

GasGas Moto Urban Cruiser

Pierer New Mobility’s GasGas brand has unveiled the Moto Urban Cruiser e-bike, described by the brand as a “one-size-fits-all cruiser for maximum fun”.

The steel frame creates a relaxed riding position for riders between 160cm to 190cm, thanks to an extra-long moto style seat.

Supermoto aesthetics are predominantly inspired by the 20” wheels which also improve the ride comfort. It is fitted with a rear hub motor and up to a 672Wh battery option. The North American market will also have the option of a throttle grip with a maximum motor output of 750W.

RRP: TBC

Ahooga Max

Belgian e-bike brand Ahooga showcased the Max, its new flagship e-bike that folds into a trolley-sized package in about three seconds.

Max features custom-made integrated lights, battery in the top tube with a range of up to 80km, and hydraulic disc brakes.

It is fitted with seven internal gears to ensure low maintenance, two inch tyres and vibration damping, and a fully adjustable seating and steering position.

It took three years to create the Max, with Ahooga’s engineering effort resulting in more than 20 custom-built components on the bike and a range of pending patents.

The brand says it wanted to build a bike that offers “the ultimate ride in the city”, but at the same time create a means of transportation that could be combined with any other.

RRP: €3,499 (£3,099)

Monopole Toolbike

The Toolbike No O1 by Swiss start-up Monople won the start-up award at Eurobike 2023. Its rectangular steel frame is hand welded in France and designed to integrate a Mahle X35 e-bike system, a Pinion gearbox and modular cargo racks.

It features a 20” front and 24” rear wheel, a weight of 22kg and can handle a payload of 150kg.

The innovative steering mechanism with a toothed belt by Gates was praised by the judges due to its “exceptionally precise and smooth steering for a joyful ride to the future of cities”.

RRP: CHF 7,460 (£6,600)

ABUS Granit Super Extreme 2500

One of the German brand’s big releases for 2024 is a new lock, based on the Granit X-Plus 540.

ABUS took the decision to develop the product due to the rising number of attacks on premium bikes and e-bikes with angle grinders.

A special carbide material compound reinforces the u-shackle and the lock body, with the shackle, housing and structural parts of the lock made of hardened steel. A newly developed bracket solution offers flexible attachment options on the luggage rack and on the rear of the bike.

Camelbak M.U.L.E bikepacking range

Camelbak previewed a complete lineup of bikepacking products under the name M.U.L.E.

The range looks set to feature a frame bag, saddle bag, handlebar bag, stem bag, and a two litre water bladder designed to tuck into the frame bag.

Most of the products are either water resistant or IPX5 waterproof rated, and are made from recycled materials.

Capsuled Bike Bag

With bikepacking one of the fastest expanding sectors in the industry, it’s no surprise that there was a lot of new adventure-based kit on show.

This product from German brand Capsuled is a four-in-one, with a maximum capacity of 3.8 litres as a frame bag. It can then be split into a 2.3 litre handlebar bag and 1.5 litre saddle bag.

Once off the bike, an attachable strap turns it into a shoulder bag.

It is water repellent with waterproof YKK Vislon Aquaguard zippers (PFC-free), features velcro straps and a reflector strip dyed in the main fabric.

RRP: €89.99 (£79.99)

Schwalbe Green Marathon

Tyres and the disposal of them will play a key part in the industry’s objectives to be as sustainable as possible. To tackle this, Schwalbe has introduced the Green Marathon, the first bicycle tyre made predominantly from used tyres.

It is produced with 100% fairly traded natural rubber and consists of 70% recycled and renewable materials.

GreenGuard, the puncture protection belt, is made from one third recycled latex products, the other two thirds are Fair Rubber, and the bead core wire is made of recycled steel.

Shimano Q Auto

The Japanese brand demoed what staff described as “the future of Shimano” with its Q Auto concept. It is a wireless, battery-less shifting system.

Within the rear hub is a capacitor that retains energy as the wheel rotates and automatically shifts gears.

An inclinometer gauges the gradient, and whether heading uphill or downhill, to adjust shifting and optimise cadence.

No wires or shifters also makes for an extremely refined cockpit with all other cables internally routed.

Nino Schurter’s Scott Spark RC 34

To celebrate the Swiss cross-country cyclist’s record-breaking 34th World Cup race victory, Scott unveiled a special edition of the Spark RC.

It has a custom paint job with silver iced optics and orange accents and features all 34 World Cup victories with dates spread across the frame, from seat stay to top tube in chronological order.

Setup highlights include: SRAM XX Eagle AXS Drivetrain, wider Syncros Silverton 1.0s (30mm) carbon wheels, Fraser iC SL combo, and a lighter version of N1NO’s Tofino saddle, saving 50g.

Finally… Ahom by Cercle the World

This prototype potentially garnered the most attention because it’s so…unique.

It takes bikepacking to another level with the concept of “always being at home wherever you are”.