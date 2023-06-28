Mondraker releases Dusty SX, the brand’s lightest urban cross model

Share Facebook

Mondraker has released the Dusty SX, the brand’s lightest urban cross model to date.

While maintaining the identity and mountain bike DNA of the new Dusty e-gravel bike range, the SX version comes with improved components and extras.

This includes a Stealth Air Carbon frame, a Mahle X20 motor built into the rear hub, and a 350Wh battery integrated into the downtube.

Added to that are purpose made colour coordinated aluminium mudguards, and 700x40C Maxxis Re-Fuse semi-slick tyres.

The Dusty SX frame is constructed from a deliberate selection of different carbon fibres, the result of which is called Stealth Air Carbon. Mondraker says the blend of carbon fibres lends the frame “a balance of comfort, shock absorption and support”.

Dusty SX reaps all of the benefits that come with being a part of the Dusty family, including an optional 172Wh range extender, headset cable routing and internal cable guides, factory fitted rubber chain protector and the possibility of fitting a x2 chainset if desired.

The Dusty SX has three levels of assistance, each fully configurable by the user through the MySmartBike application.

Mondraker collaborated with Mahle on the development of specific firmware to define the assistance characteristics of the motor for use on gravel bikes.

Each level has three features which are fully configurable by the user: Peak Power, Reactivity, and Acceleration.

Level one has a continuous power contribution of 25%, level two reaches 50% and level three goes up to 200% (varying between 75 and 200% depending on the torque input by the rider).

Unlike other systems the Mahle X20’s assistance is based on the torque produced by the rider, rather than cadence.

The assistance offered by the system is proportional to the effort exerted by the rider, as if it were a power amplifier. The sensor that controls the power (torque) applied by the rider is located in the bottom bracket.

Within the Dusty SX range are two models, the SX R and the SX RR, both of which have the same frame and Mahle motor with an integrated battery.

The SX R comes factory fitted with a SRAM Apex 1 1×11 chainset, MDK-HG1 wheels, Maxxis 40mm Re-Fuse tyres, OnOff components and a Selle Royal Prestige saddle.

SX RR is the top of the range model and comes with a SRAM RIVAL ETAP AXS 1×12 chainset, Mavic Allroad Disc wheels, Maxxis 40mm ReFuse tyres, OnOff components and a Selle Royal Prestige saddle.

