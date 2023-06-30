Aleck and Smith collaborate to integrate crash sensor technology into helmets

Share Facebook

Aleck and Smith have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Aleck Crash Sensor technology (known as Aleck CS) into a selection of the brand’s premium cycling helmets.

Aleck CS is a patented intelligent impact detector that detects serious crashes and alerts emergency contacts as well as the Heroes Nearby, app users within 1.8 miles of the incident.

The potentially life-saving technology utilises the app and SMS to send incident and location information to contacts and the Heroes Nearby, ensuring cyclists receive assistance following an accident, even if knocked unconscious.

Smith is the first brand in to launch cycling helmets featuring integrated Aleck CS, debuting in four models come Spring 2024.

Stephen Catterson, founder and CEO of Aleck, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Smith and the work we’re doing to bring crash sensing technology to more cyclists.

“The integration of Aleck CS into premium helmets elevates head protection to include impact detection and a valuable connection to help in the event of a serious crash, especially for those riding alone on roads or trails.”

Aleck and Smith have previously collaborated to bring an award-winning audio and communication system for skiers and snowboarders to the global market. This is the first project launch specific to cycling.

Scott Randall, global vice president of product at Smith, added: “We’re thrilled to see an evolution extending partnership with Aleck, one of our helmet technology partners.

“The introduction of this new crash detection sensor continues to only further our pursuit of bringing meaningful solutions to enhance the customer experience.

“We take our responsibility to protect our bike riding community seriously and believe that the addition of Aleck’s crash sensor further enhances Smith’s already robust helmet proposition for our riders.”

The Tocsen app, designed for crash sensor owners and anyone else willing to lend a hand in case of an emergency, is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.