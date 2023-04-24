Aleck launches Kickstarter presale of Punks audio and communication system for cyclists

Share Facebook

Aleck launches Kickstarter presale of the new Aleck Punks, the bike industry’s first wireless, near ear audio and communication system for cyclists.

The Punks attaches to helmet straps and deliver sound and group communication so mountain bikers, gravel grinders, and road cyclists alike can listen to music and talk to each other, while keeping ears uncovered to maintain situational awareness.

Aleck’s Party Mode, an always-open group communications mode, is a key feature of the Punks.

With Party Mode enabled, cyclists don’t need to slow down or turn their head to talk to each other.

Unlimited range means anyone connected to the group through Aleck’s app can engage, whether they’re on the same trail, miles away playing catch up, or in an entirely different place.

Stephen Catterson, Aleck’s founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to finally introduce the Punks to the bike community.

“Our team has dedicated their expertise and passion to engineer a product that suits the unique needs of cyclists and it’s been really rewarding to see early testers rave about them.

“The next step is to get Punks out to more riders, so we are excited to announce our Kickstarter campaign is now live and shipments will begin this summer.”

The Punks weigh in at 16 grams each and are sold by the pair to wear on both helmet straps for balanced audio to each ear.

The Punks can be used in any outdoor conditions thanks to tuned, near-ear drivers and dual wind-blocking mics.

Aleck’s free app (available on iOS and Android) supports the Punks’ features, including group communication through open-channel Party Mode with unlimited participants, walkie-talkie style Push-To-Talk, and the Friend Finder real-time location of group members.

Cyclists can head on over to Aleck’s Kickstarter now to reserve the Punks for delivery this July 2023.

Various package options are available, starting at $99.

The product will hit the European market in early summer 2023 as well, and will retail at the price of €149.90.