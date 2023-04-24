Fully Charged to open store in Chiswick, the retailer’s second London location

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Fully Charged is set to open a new store in Chiswick on Monday, May 1.

Located at 147 Chiswick High Road, the store boasts 5,000 sq/ft of retail space with customer parking and represents the retailer’s second location in London, and sixth countrywide.

Test rides and bike buying consultations will be available six days a week.

The Chiswick store will also offer six week health checks, minor repairs, and technical support, with servicing continuing to be carried out from the retailer’s 10,000 sq/ft London Bridge service centre.

Owing to the residential neighbourhood surrounding the area, as much as its proximity to local schools and parks, the store will be well-stocked with a range of both front-loading and rear-loading family cargo bikes.

Catering to all, a selection of commuter, fold-up, mixed purpose, e-MTB and business cargo bikes will also be available.

The new store will be supported by a growing e-commerce site allowing customers to learn, explore and purchase electric bikes at fullycharged.com.

Ben Jaconelli, founder of Fully Charged, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our second store in London and expanding our network of stores across the UK.

“Our new Chiswick location is in a prime spot and we look forward to serving the local community and beyond with best-in-class electric bikes available.”

Read more: Frog Bikes awarded King’s Award for Enterprise

To celebrate the opening, the store will host an official launch party on Thursday, May 18.

The transport landscape is shifting quickly and Fully Charged believe the store opening is timely, with the development of the C9 Cycleway making cycling easier, safer and more appealing on the roads of West Kensington, Hammersmith, Chiswick and Brentford.

Similarly, the proposed ULEZ expansion across all London boroughs remains imminent and initiatives to help individuals, families and businesses make the switch to a cleaner future are at the forefront of conversation. One of which is TFL’s Scrappage Scheme, which Fully Charged is an official partner.

With this in mind, the new Chiswick store is hoping to become a hub for electric bike enthusiasts in West London.

It is the retailer’s ambition to help more Londoners “get charged and stay charged” through content, in-store experiences and aftercare support.