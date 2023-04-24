Frog Bikes awarded King’s Award for Enterprise

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

For the second time, Frog Bikes, a leading manufacturer of lightweight kids’ bikes, has won one of the UK’s most prestigious business awards, the King’s Award for Enterprise.

The newly named King’s Award, previously known as the Queen’s Award, celebrates achievements by UK businesses in one of four key areas, including International Trade.

The award required Frog Bikes to demonstrate strong overseas sales growth over a three-year period and demonstrate the effectiveness of its export strategy.

In one example, Frog developed the City bikes, which were designed following feedback from European city stores that wanted an urban commuter bike that was light and well-designed. The range was launched in mainland Europe in 2022 and is now available worldwide.

Jerry Lawson, co-founder of Frog Bikes, said: “Winning the King’s Award for the second time for International Trade is a really significant achievement for us.

“The past few years have been especially challenging for British exporters, and for Frog Bikes to have delivered consistently strong growth overseas is a testament to the quality of our bikes and the strength of our brand.”

Shelley Lawson, co-founder of Frog Bikes, added: “It is an honour to win this globally recognised award again, and we’re looking forward to celebrating with the whole Frog team.”

In celebrating the best of British businesses, the King’s Award for Enterprise will continue the legacy of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The Royal Honour is recognised across the world.

Read more: Wahoo introduces Summit Freeride to Elemnt bike computers, adding climb data on every ride

Jerry and Shelley Lawson founded Frog Bikes in 2013. It was a fruitless bike hunt for their own two children that inspired them to leave their corporate careers behind and create bikes just for kids.

Ten years down the line, Frog’s child-centred approach has earned them global accolades, industry awards for innovation and design, an award-winning factory and around 1,800 retailers worldwide.