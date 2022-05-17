Dutch e-bike maintenance market now worth €200 million annually

Share Facebook

The annual value of the Dutch electric bicycle maintenance market is now worth €200 million, a study has found.

Multiscope’s E-bike Monitor study of just over 3,200 Dutch cyclists found that the annual maintenance for electric city bicycles and speed pedelecs averages €41, bringing the total annual value of the maintenance of this category to €156 million.

On an annual basis, the maintenance amount for electric city bicycles and speed pedelecs is €41 on average. For the mountain bike and hybrid bike category, the total annual maintenance amount is €34 million, with an average of €44 per e-bike. Maintenance in the electric folding bicycles, cargo bicycles and tricycles category is worth €12 million annually, with an average amount of €54.

Maintenance costs varied according to the manufacturers, said the study. Giant’s Electric City Bike range averaged €30 per annum and Sparta’s range had an average of €56 euros, with Batavus at €35, Gazelle at €38 and Stella at €46 filling the gap.

Almost two thirds (66%) of electric city bikes are taken to a bicycle shop for maintenance. Less often, maintenance is carried out by the manufacturer (14%), by the owner themself (8%) or by a private individual (1%). In 7% of cases, no maintenance takes place.

Multiscope is a specialist in online market research that supports companies and organisations in making the right decisions through online panels, market reports and innovative research solutions.

These results come from the E-bike Monitor, a study of electric bicycles and light electric vehicles in the Netherlands. In the study, 3,235 respondents aged 18 years and older were questioned, representative of the Dutch population.

Last year, a report by Vision Research Reports found that the global e-bike market size is expected to be worth over $120 billion by 2030. The market was valued at around $41 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.