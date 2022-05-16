Carbon Wasp unveils new 29er, hand built in Yorkshire 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Carbon Wasp has launched its new 29er trail bike, featuring 120mm rear travel and a carbon frame hand built in England.

The Carbon Wasp Truffle is designed to be a combination XC/ trail bike, with a lightweight frame and modern geometry, to be strong on both the uphills and the downhills.

Following three years of development by the Carbon Wasp team, the Truffle is available now as a frame and shock-only package for £2,800.

Adrian Smith, chief designer and owner of Carbon Wasp said: “It’s amazing to launch the Truffle after years of development and testing. We wanted to create a bike that can do anything, a real ‘go to’ bike for all trail conditions. The Truffle is light and predictable for climbing, agile for singletrack and robust for technical descents. We basically made the bike that we want to ride, a bike that would be at home on the XC race circuit or razzing around the local woods.”

Carbon Wasp, based in Leeds, is made up of mostly mountain bikers who have been working to develop their own carbon fibre products, including cranks, time trial handlebars, and now the Truffle frame.

The Truffle has taken three years to develop and to establish the supply chains, with the frame made from pre-preg carbon fibre (already impregnated with resin) sourced in the UK, and painted locally.

Fully sealed cartridge bearings have been included to tough out the British weather, while the dropouts are a flex pivot system to reduce weight.

The Truffle also includes downtube storage, clearance for a dropper posts, chain guide mounts and a BSA threaded BB shell.

There is also full internal cable routing, and a Boost 148mm rear axle, all coming with a five-year repair or replace warranty.

In terms of geometry, the large size frame has a 480mm reach, 65.5 degree head angle and 440mm chainstays.

Carbon Wasp said it is a small company that wants to focus on frames, so will only be selling frame packages, but will be offering custom paintwork.

The frame and Cane Creek DB Air shock is available worldwide for £2,800, or just the frame for £2,400, with a three-week wait on delivery.

More details available at carbonwasp.com/frames