Moore Large appoints Hannah Adamson as head of national accounts

Moore Large has appointed Hannah Adamson as head of national accounts.

Adamson joins the business at a pivotal point in its growth – the distributor recently announced the successful completion of a management buyout and the new owners have ‘ambitious plans’ to revolutionise the business and achieve business goals that will provide a profitable and sustainable future.

The national accounts arm of the company is responsible for developing relationships with some of the UK’s most prominent names in retail. Backed by a comprehensive portfolio of cycling brands, the team offers bikes for all disciplines, alongside a wide variety of cycling accessories.

With over 10 years of experience in the industry and eight years working for bicycle designer and manufacturer Pacific Cycles as a business and development manager, Adamson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

“I’m delighted to be joining Moore Large at a significant point in their growth,” Adamson said. “I love the dynamic and go-getting nature of the industry and knowing I’m helping families make memories with their bikes is what makes everything worthwhile.

“I recently became a parent, and I’m constantly encouraging my son to take on new challenges, so I decided now was the right time to take my own advice and embark on a new challenge with Moore Large. The company is built on strong core values that put the customer at the heart, and it’s driven by a team of people who are passionate about what they do.”

“My immediate focus will be on taking the time to understand our customers and their expectations. We’re fortunate to work with great brands, and I’ll be working with the wider business to ensure we augment these with the collateral, resources and experience the market demands.”

Director and co-owner Dale Vanderplank added: “We’re excited to welcome Hannah to the business. Her experience and expertise in working with mass-market retailers and developing market-leading brands will prove invaluable as we strive to achieve ambitious growth plans over the coming years.

“We have a strong portfolio of brands and a reliable service and support function. Our business is built on developing and maintaining strong relationships with our customers. With Hannah in place, I am confident that we can vastly improve the way we work with our national account’s customers, to meet the complex and evolving needs of the consumer.

“Although the pandemic may have been the catalyst for a surge in consumer interest in cycling, multiple environmental, economic, and health-related factors continue to drive momentum. We’re still at a point where just 10% of the UK are regular cyclists, highlighting substantial growth opportunities.

“Under our national accounts department, the bike and accessories brands offer new and beginner cyclists reliable, stylish, and feature-rich products at a great value price point. We’re passionate about helping more people get in the saddle and recognise the importance of understanding the unique requirements of our customers, and the needs of the end consumer.”

Adamson can be contacted directly at hannah.adamson@moorelarge.co.uk.