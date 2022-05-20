Top five jobs of the week – 20th May

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Store Manager – Cycle King

The successful candidate will be joining an inclusive, friendly, dynamic and fun team who take pride in their work and who enjoy building long-term relationships with their customers within a varied role. You will need to assemble bikes and serve customers after some training. The role: You will be joining our team in Cambridge. You will be supporting the team in the assembly of cycles, serving customers and general work around the store.

Supply Chain Planner – Tailfin

The right candidate for the job loves the outdoors and data-driven problem-solving in equal measure: we are looking for a dynamic, energetic, and innovative individual to join our rapidly growing team. You will be working directly with the Operations and Finance Manager to ensure a smooth transition of our bikepacking products from the manufacturing stage to the delivery of our product into our warehouses and onwards to cyclists across the globe.

PDI Technician/Bike Build Mechanics – Wiggle Chain Reaction

Purpose of the role: The successful candidate will work on the assembly of bikes in line with PDI process. Key Accountabilities:

– Set up and configuration of high-quality bikes before dispatch

– Monitoring and assessing quality of completed bikes using quality checklists

– Ensure compliance with all Health and Safety regulations

– Completion of regular housekeeping duties

Retail Operations Manager – The Bike Project

The go-to and lead for retail operations across the organisation who will ensure the smooth running of our retail site. The role will work onsite alongside the retail team to monitor and evaluate retail performance. Where needed they will adapt selling strategies, product services offerings to meet the needs of our customers and to achieve agreed retail KPIs. The post-holder will also take online management for the Retail Coordinator.

Content Creator / Copywriter – Shimano Europe B.V.

You will join the Marketing Team at our headquarters in Eindhoven and you will be one of the first members of our brand new Content Team (the newest pillar in the Marketing Team). You will work together with other creative team members (e.g. designers/ producers) as well as with external creative parties to manage creative projects from concept to completion, following the global brand direction, to deliver industry-leading content to strengthen our brand.