Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 5th August

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Assistant Showroom Manager – Ribble

An opportunity has arisen for an Assistant Showroom Manager to join our retail team at our Birmingham showroom, located in the Mailbox. The role will be to work alongside the Showroom Manager in the development and training of the team, to maximise their potential for sales and to assist in the day-to-day operation of the Showroom. The role will be focused on sales and customer service; with the ideal candidate possessing existing managerial experience and entrepreneurial flair to assist the Manager in driving our B2B sales and pursuing local opportunities to grow the brand’s presence and establish the showroom as a prominent local bike destination.

Warehouse & Logistics Assistant – YT Industries

Our team is growing and we are now looking for a Warehouse & Logistics Assistant to join us. The mission for the UK Warehouse & Logistics Assistant is to manage all UK Mill shipping, this includes all Mill bikes, Service Bikes, Marketing bikes, small parts and taking any phone payments. This person will also check all frame parts that arrive for warranty inspection and from Germany as final frame quality check. This person will also handle all stock incoming from local suppliers (special orders). This person will also cover the UK Logistics and Warehouse Officer when holidays occur.

Tendring Wheels for All project manager – Cycling Projects (Trading as Wheels for All)

This exciting new role will manage a major new disability cycling project in Tendring in Essex. The Tendring Wheels for All Project will be one of the largest disability cycling projects in the country and will be part of the Essex Pedal Power programme which is levelling up cycling across Essex. Over 35,000 people in Tendring have a disability or long-term health condition, and there is a large elderly population in the district. This new project will focus on creating regular inclusive cycling opportunities for the target audience of disabled people and people with long-term health conditions across Tendring.

Aerodynamic Research & Development Engineer – Vorteq Sports Ltd

Our mission is simply to create the best possible sports clothing on the planet, with no compromises to performance. Vorteq is a TotalSim company and grows upon their experience as leaders in the world of performance sport aerodynamics. The Vorteq team is passionate about performance and through our experience in elite level aerodynamics we aim to provide an advantage to our customers. We are looking for an aerodynamic research and development engineer with a passion for cycling to join our team, working on a range of projects.

Senior Engineer – Vorteq Sports Ltd

We are looking for an experienced and talented Senior Engineer to join our team, working on a range of projects. Requirements: Minimum of 5-10 years professional mechanical/aero engineering experience; Experience and desire in research and innovation; Experience in managing a team to an excellent standard; Be able to provide technical leadership and strategy; Be able to lead a nimble, enthusiastic, and dynamic team; Foster blue-sky thinking; and Provide technical feedback.