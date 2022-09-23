Top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 23rd September

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Cycling Fundraiser – Action Medical Research

Are you an experienced and passionate cyclist with a demonstrable interest in charity fundraising events? If so, it’s time to join the Events Team at Action Medical Research. We are seeking an ambitious self-starter to help grow the charity’s cycling income. You will be responsible for delivering a programme of cycling challenge events and excellent stewardship to those who cycle for Action.

Social Media Assistant – Ison Distribution Ltd

A fantastic opportunity for the right individual to help market some of the world’s finest cycling products, inside a family-owned company that has been passionately involved in the cycling industry for over 125 years. Ison Distribution is currently seeking a Social Media Assistant for our various social media channels, including working with many of the cycle industry’s leading brands.

Senior Cycle Technician – Co Bikes

Because of our rapidly increasing network, we need more people to join our fab team who help keep our wheels turning. Your duties will include mechanical repairs and fleet servicing. You will need to hold a Cytech L2 qualification. Experience of working on electric bikes would be highly desirable as would any knowledge of electronics and wiring but these are by no means essential.

Mobile bike mechanic and business manager – Sported.ae

A mobile bike servicing business based in the UAE is looking for an experienced bike mechanic (with driving license) to drive its business forward. To take the business to the next level the company is seeking an experienced mechanic to take over the day to day management of the business and capitalize on the established market position and the evolving opportunities as the UAE.

Workshop Technician – South Downs Bikes

South Downs Bikes are looking to add to our great team of workshop technicians supporting leading brands such as Specialized, Trek, Whyte, Brompton and Frog. Based in the beautiful county of West Sussex all forms of cycling are on our doorstep. The available roles are for permanent, full time or part time Technicians who have a keen eye for detail and good product knowledge.