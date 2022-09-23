E-bike brand Mycle partners with Ecologi for tree planting scheme

Share Facebook

British e-bike brand Mycle has announced an ongoing partnership with Ecologi, a platform for climate action.

The collaboration ensures that a tree is planted for every order placed on the Mycle webshop, with over 1,700 trees having been planted already.

Mycle said working with Ecologi is a ‘significant’ step on its journey towards greater sustainability as a business. The brand’s warehouse in Tetbury, Gloucestershire uses 100% renewable energy provided by its own wind turbine which is then supplemented by energy purchased from a renewable electricity supplier.

Ecologi was founded in 2018 by a group of environmentalists in Bristol and today boasts over 30,000 members and avoids the equivalent of 25 million road miles worth of carbon emissions every day.

Planting trees has been shown to be one of the most effective tools for tackling the climate crisis, with newly planted trees not only soaking up carbon dioxide but also locking it away. The tree planting projects are based around the world and hire local workers to plant and guard the new forests.

The British e-bike brand recently launched a full range of accessories to help riders get the most out of their Mycle Cargo.

Designed for Mycle’s cargo bike, but also compatible with other Mycle bikes, the range enables riders to configure their bikes to be people carriers, cargo movers or a combination of the two. Front and rear cargo baskets are available to help carry bulky items, while matching bags can be fitted.

The Cargo, launched at this year’s London eBike Festival, is the first-ever cargo e-bike from Mycle and is designed to enable riders to ‘say goodbye to their car for good’.

For further information about Mycle and the partnership with Ecologi, please visit www.mycle.co.uk/pages/carbon- off-setting or contact chris@paceupmedia.co.uk.