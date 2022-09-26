Eurobike to offer new B2B participation for 2023 edition

Share Facebook

Eurobike has announced that it will offer the option to book a booth for the first three days of the 2023 trade fair, in addition to the previously provided indoor and outdoor area arrangements.

The 2023 event is taking place from 21th-25th June. Companies with packed, purely technical targets for their future Eurobike commitment can now register for the new Supplier Area in Hall 9.

These companies will opt for a shorter stay at the trade fair lasting three days instead of five. From 21st-23rd June, the companies will focus on the B2B dialogue with international industry and product management contacts. They will settle in Hall 9 with its four floors and direct accessibility via the Galleria entrance.

Stefan Reisinger, managing director at Fairnamic, said: “We have an excellent starting point for the 31st Eurobike. All participants were able to gain valuable experience in 2022, and together we can make just the right adjustments to continuously expand this leading trade fair.

“Especially the international supplier industry voiced their request for the next trade fair to have a specific, customised format suiting their requirements. We are meeting this requirement by providing the new booking option for the Supplier Area, an integral part of Eurobike. This creates further synergies and helps save additional resources.”

Reisinger added: “The size and logistics of the Frankfurt trade fair grounds enable us to operate in parallel: while the Festival Days will take place in the indoor and outdoor areas of the West premises on Saturday and Sunday, we are decoupling the top level in Hall 9, allowing the exhibitors in the new area to pack their things ‘behind the scenes’ with the Festival Days happening at the same time. Participation in the Supplier Area is open to all companies and product categories.”

The previous options for participating in Eurobike – indoor (hall) space (five days), outdoor area/Demo Area (five days) or Eurobike Festival Days (two days in the outdoor area) – will remain unchanged in 2023. You can now register for these options at http://osc.fairnamic.com/fnc/go?shop=eb23gbol. Applications for the other established Eurobike contact points, such as the Start-Up Area, Cargo Area or Service Area, will take place as of mid-October.

The 31st Eurobike will open from Wednesday 21st June to Sunday 25th June 2023 from 9am to 6pm. Festival Days: Saturday and Sunday.