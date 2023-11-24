The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 24th November

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Marketing Lead – Fettle

Fettle is a rapidly expanding bike repair and service business that is dedicated to promoting sustainable transportation and making cycling more accessible for everyone. We are in the market for a driven, entrepreneurial and sales-driven Marketing Lead to head our Marketing function, drive commercial engagement and take our brand to the next level.

The Marketing team is responsible for understanding our customer base and delivering a brand and offering that generates sustained, profitable demand from new and returning customers, both retail and B2B, supporting conversion from initial interest through to purchase and onwards to advocacy.

As the Marketing Lead you will be responsible for shaping and delivering an impactful marketing strategy utilising the full marketing mix whilst injecting personality into every touch point. We’re looking for an experienced, but hands-on marketer, with a passion for bikes to drive the brand’s marketing efforts across our core London locations and future expansion cities.

Workshop Team Member – Mapdec Cycle Works

We are searching for new talent to join the Mapdec team. A team which prides itself on offering our customers a diverse range of cycling related services and as such we are focused and committed to building a team with a diverse skill set.

The most important things to us are that you are self-driven with a strong passion for cycling and continuous learning. You have a keen eye for detail, and perhaps an unhealthy obsession for striving for perfection and simply doing things better.

If you are new to the trade, have these attributes, and fit with our team culture, we will train you. If you have a few year’s experience and are feeling under challenged and under appreciated, we want to hear from you. If you are an old hand and think you can make our business better, we want to hear from you too. We are not limiting ourselves in our search. We want to be as open minded to the potential talent and personalities that may present themselves.

Brand Representative UK North – ABUS UK

We are the UK subsidiary of a global market leader in security and safety. We are looking for a new team member to join our Mobile Security team. At ABUS, Mobile Security is a range of locks and cycling helmets. The role is field based, and primarily involves visiting retailers within an agreed territory to promote the ABUS brand and its products, always acting and achieving on opportunities that exist.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated, self- driven, proactive, professional team member that can work on their own initiative and as part of a team. We are searching for a team member who is looking for a long-term position where they can input to the successful growth of a well-established global family business.

Responsibilities include: building strong relationships with retailers to promote the ABUS brand and its values, support ABUS Distribution partners, educate retailers on ABUS products, identify opportunity to use merchandising within retailers, identify opportunity to broaden the ABUS range within retailers, range plan and merchandise to improve customer experience and sales, and grow the ABUS retail network and identify key store opportunities.

FT & PT Sales Assistants – Wheelbase Coventry

We are currently looking for the right applicants to join our ever-growing Sales Team at our Wheelbase Coventry Store as Full Time and Part Time Sales Assistants. We are looking for people who enjoy working in a busy retail environment, delivering outstanding service to our all customers. We sell the latest products from the leading brands across all cycling disciplines – mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure.

You will be a positive member of the team, sales focused and offer a best-in-class customer experience through great dynamics, a premium product range, accurate sales recording, time management and merchandising. The role is fast paced, varied and testing.

You will be required to: achieve a best-in-class customer experience and ensure the team delivers exceptional customer service, have a passion for cycling and develop your product knowledge across mountain, road, electric, leisure, kids and adventure bikes, clothing and accessories, and engage with customers, from meeting and greeting to asking questions, listening, and understanding their needs.

Brand Representative UK South – ABUS UK

We are the UK subsidiary of a global market leader in security and safety. We are looking for a new team member to join our Mobile Security team. At ABUS, Mobile Security is a range of locks and cycling helmets. The role is field based, and primarily involves visiting retailers within an agreed territory to promote the ABUS brand and its products, always acting and achieving on opportunities that exist.

We are looking for an enthusiastic, motivated, self- driven, proactive, professional team member that can work on their own initiative and as part of a team. We are searching for a team member who is looking for a long-term position where they can input to the successful growth of a well-established global family business.

Skills required include: bicycle industry experience, ideally including field-based sales, excellent telephone and email communication skills, route planning, organisation, and diary management, customer relationships management, and IT – familiar in Microsoft Office (Basic Outlook, Word, Excel).