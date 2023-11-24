Ison to distribute 5DEV MTB and gravel components in the UK

Ison has announced an exclusive UK distribution partnership with 5DEV, the Red Bull Rampage-winning manufacturer of performance mountain bike and gravel cycling components.

Through this partnership, Ison Distribution will provide UK retailers with access to 5DEV’s product range.

Backed by Ison Distribution’s industry experience and customer-centric approach, 5DEV products will receive comprehensive sales, marketing, and technical support to ensure success in the UK market.

Chris Taylor, brand manager at Ison Distribution, said: “We are thrilled to partner with 5DEV, a company that shares our passion for quality and performance.

“5DEV’s products are a perfect complement to our existing portfolio, and we are excited to introduce them to the UK cycling market.”

5DEV is well known for its innovative components using aerospace-grade alloys and cutting-edge technology. Products, including flat pedals, cranks, chainrings, stems, and e-bike specific MTB cranks, have garnered a loyal following among cyclists worldwide.

“We are confident that our partnership with 5DEV will further strengthen our position as a leading distributor of premium cycling products in the UK,” said Bryan Harris, commercial manager at Ison Distribution. “We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible products and services, and we believe that 5DEV is a perfect fit for Ison.”

Will Talbott, head of brand and marketing at 5DEV, added: “We are super excited to be partnering up with ISON Distribution in the UK. We will be announcing some major new additions to the product line, Team Riders and More. Ison’s passion for cycling and years of experience make them a perfect distribution partner on one of the best cycling markets on the planet” –

Initial stock is available from Ison Distribution for immediate delivery, with more stock expected within the coming weeks.

For more information regarding 5DEV, retailers are advised to contact their Ison Distribution area manager, email sales@ison-distribution.com or call on 01353 662 662.