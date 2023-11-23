Cycling UK reveals its 100 Women in Cycling 2023

Share Facebook

Some of the most exceptional women in cycling have been revealed today (Thursday, November 23, 2023) by Cycling UK through its annual 100 Women in Cycling list.

Each year, the UK’s cycling charity recognises women from all corners of the cycling world who have had a positive impact by inspiring others to cycle and thus helping make cycling a more inclusive space.

Despite the 2021 census showing there are more women than men in the UK, men are much more likely to cycle regularly than women.

Cycling UK wants to show through its annual celebration of these inspiring individuals that cycling can be for everyone – no matter gender, background or ability.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to get around sustainably, keep fit and have fun outdoors and we want everyone to benefit from the joy of cycling. But in the UK, substantially fewer women ride than men. It’s our mission to reverse that and see equal levels of cycling across all genders.

“A great way to encourage more women to cycle is to share the stories of these amazing women – whether they’re chronicling their adventures on social media, advocating for better infrastructure in their neighbourhoods, inspiring their communities to join them for a ride or winning medals around the world.

“Choosing the top one hundred winners involves some really tough choices – there are so many brilliant women out there who we’d want to celebrate.”

Gongs are awarded for a wide range of achievements that have helped inspire more women from diverse backgrounds to get on a bike.

They are given in four categories: community champion, industry mogul, cycle influencer and sporting hero.

The 100 Women in Cycling 2023 list includes:

Hanna Ahmed, director, instructor, ride leader and mentor at Hop On, a social enterprise organising bike rides for the community in Bradford.

Emily Williams, Scotland’s first bicycle mayor.

Dr Fiona Spotswood, an academic at the University of Bristol researching inequality in the mountain biking scene.

Aileen McGlynn OBE, paralympic tandem champion cyclist, who grew up in Glasgow but is based in Greater Manchester.

Demi Vollering, Dutch professional racing cyclist and the overall winner of the Tour de France de Femmes 2023.

Catherine Dunn, filmmaker from Exeter who tells impactful stories of women on their bikes – and many more.

To see the full list, visit Cycling UK’s website.