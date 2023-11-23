Carbon Air/TruTune appoints Ben Davies as international sales manager

Share Facebook

Carbon Air Ltd, manufacturer of TruTune suspension tuning technology has appointed Ben Davies as international sales manager.

Davies’ responsibilities encompass growing the brand’s network of MTB specialists/suspension suppliers, running demo events and sales strategy.

John Coakley from Carbon Air Ltd said: “Ben has an authentic passion for mountain biking and for our technology, having ridden with prototypes and development parts from the very outset.

“He understands riders and their needs and he has the energy and desire to get out there and spread the word about the benefits of TruTune in terms that people understand. He is already a great addition to our family”

Davies has a wealth of experience in sales, management and business development in the motorcycle industry, but also in guiding, instruction and as a suspension technician.

Following his appointment, Davies said: “I’m very excited to step up to a role that combines so many of my passions, alongside an inspired and talented team.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with mtb specialists, suspension service centres and distributors of all scales, providing a game changing experience to a diverse community of bike enthusiasts. I’m also eager to be a part of such innovative product development, with some exciting prototypes in the oven.”

TruTune components are a new suspension technology developed by Carbon Air.

The product increases effective air volume in a mountain bike air suspension without making any changes to external dimensions.

Increased volume provides benefits to riders in the form of a plusher feel, better small bump sensitivity, and end-of-stroke absorption.

The charge pressure of the suspension with TruTune inserts can be increased to achieve increased support without the harshness associated with high pressure.

TruTune’s first products are plug and play inserts for the positive chamber of air forks, covering most models of two of Fox and Rockshox.

The next step is to adapt these designs to more fork models, like the Fox 32 and 40, older models, and other brands like DVO and Manitou that don’t use a volume spacer system.