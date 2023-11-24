Bicycle Association launches UK Cycle Industry Manifesto at the House of Commons

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bicycle Association (BA), with support from the Investors in Cycling community, has launched the BA Cycle Industry Manifesto.

The manifesto was launched to Members of Parliament, Lords and other parliamentarians at a high-profile event in mid-November, kindly hosted in the House of Commons by Selaine Saxby MP, co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling and Walking (APPGCW).

Developed through an industry-wide consultation process over Summer 2023, the manifesto brings together cycle industry asks of Government ahead of the next general election.

With the input of more than 100 BA members and Investors in Cycling, the manifesto focuses on Government actions to support industry growth.

This approach, focusing on jobs and economic growth potential, has already opened doors for the BA’s advocacy work following its launch at the House of Commons in mid-November.

The manifesto notes the cycle industry’s support for sustained, substantial investment in safe cycle infrastructure and other measures to promote cycling – and the benefits which that would deliver – but its key message is that alongside “cycling” (the activity) there is also a vigorous UK cycle industry providing jobs, economic benefit and growth potential.

Peter Eland, technical and policy director at the BA, said: “We’re delighted to launch this UK Cycle Industry Manifesto.

“This is a landmark document which has already helped the cycle industry cut through to policymakers with a jobs, economic contribution and growth message. That’s essential to gain the strategic support of Government to help our sector emerge from current difficult market conditions back towards a sustained growth trajectory.

“We were very pleased by the positive response from MPs across the political spectrum at our launch event, and would especially like to thank all of the BA members and Investors in Cycling who invited their local MPs to attend in the House of Commons, and indeed every company whose participation in the Bicycle Association underpins this ongoing work to secure Government support for our industry.”

Three “quick win policies” from the manifesto, selected for simplicity of message and to target a wide range of MP interests, were highlighted at the launch:

A national UK e-bike subsidy scheme

Zero VAT on children’s cycles

Fund UK cycle industry innovation to grow jobs

Present to back up these asks and to tell MPs first hand about the jobs and growth potential of the UK cycle industry were BA members including Brompton, Frog, Halfords and Trek, as well as innovation funders, university science and research partners, influential think tanks, and government advisors and officials.

The BA is already following up offers of support from MPs, Lords, special advisors and other parliamentarians who attended the event or who offered to make further introductions to colleagues.

Momentum from the manifesto launch event will be sustained into the new year, to the General Election and beyond with a public affairs programme for which the BA will again be asking for the industry’s support, including:

Working with supportive MPs to influence their party policies and manifestos, and to link us directly to the people developing policies for post-election Government

Using MP letters, surveys, parliamentary questions and debates to keep up the pressure

Inviting MPs to visit cycle industry businesses in their constituency to see first hand the jobs and wider community benefits our industry delivers

Working with the industry to help MPs and policymakers experience for themselves how e-bikes and e-cargo bikes can be transformative both for transport and for industry growth.

To read the manifesto in full, visit: bicycleassociation.org.uk