Wisper partners with BackPedal to increase e-bike security

Wisper Electric Bikes has announced a new partnership with BackPedal and is, with immediate effect, offering tracking, recovery, and insurance services across the Wisper range.

Wisper Bikes offer the first bikes in the UK available with a BackPedal tracker and alarm wired directly into the bike’s electric system.

The tracker displays the location of the bike and where it has travelled onto a live app on your phone. The app also allows the rider to lock the bike meaning that if the bike is moved an accelerometer will trigger an alarm on the user’s phone.

The tracker and alarm are wired into the bike’s battery, however if the battery is removed or the bike is turned off, the tracker has a built-in battery that will keep the tracker and alarm working for 21 days and will recharge as soon as the bike is turned on again.

David Miall, CEO and founder of Wisper bikes, said: “We have been working on offering an affordable, comprehensive bike theft prevention system to our customers since 2020. Working with BackPedal we believe we have at last found the perfect solution.”

With this new partnership, the tracker and alarm are only a small element of the three part bike security system being offered by Wisper Bikes.

If a bike is stolen, BackPedal has a team of trained recovery agents across the country who will attempt to retrieve the bike.

Using the tracker and a Bluetooth beacon, the team will locate the bike and retrieve the bike without any need for the owner to be involved with the retrieval process.

BackPedal’s teams have an 85% retrieval rate and an average recovery time of 17 hours.

If they are unable to retrieve the bike within two weeks, then the final part of this three-part system comes into place, the insurance. If the bike cannot be retrieved, BackPedal will coordinate with its insurance company and will organise, with Wisper, a brand-new Wisper bike to be delivered to the user’s home.

Richard White of BackPedal added: ““We’re delighted to be working with Wisper bikes on this partnership. Their exceptional customer service record makes Wisper a perfect partner for BackPedal.

“By offering a trio of GPS tracking, theft recovery and backup insurance, we’re able to help Wisper give their customers something very special. People not only value the peace of mind this brings, but it also provides a meaningful and effective way to combat bike theft.”