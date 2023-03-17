Tannus releases statement following Moore Large administration

Share Facebook

Tannus has released a statement following the administration of Moore Large.

The airless tyre and puncture protection brand had worked with the Derby-based company for more than five years as a distribution partner in the UK.

The statement reads: “Tannus were as shocked as most people to learn that one of our long-time distribution partners, Moore Large, has gone into administration.

“Moore Large were responsible for distribution of Tannus products in volume to their trade customers, we had been in a relationship with them for more than five years.

“Our thoughts are with all the Moore Large team members at this challenging time.”

The supply of Tannus products to Moore Large along with supply to any other customer in the cycle trade is handled by Tannus UK.

Registered trade customers can order the complete Tannus product range via its website.

To register for a trade account, email sales@tannus.co.uk or call the team on 01200 400 630.

A spokesperson for Tannus added: “2023 will no doubt present challenges to businesses across all sectors.

“At Tannus we are committed to providing market leading support to our retailers. Our 2023 programme includes enhanced technical and sales training, new point of sale materials and new tooling to improve fitting times.

“We also have several on and offline marketing initiatives taking place during 2023, including Jordan Wyn-Jones’ Brighton to Glasgow Brighton world record attempt in June.”

Tannus, founded in 2004, is the latest company to react to the news, which broke earlier this week.

Cycling shoe company Lake Cycling has launched its own UK operation with cycling maintenance brand Tru-Tension searching for a new UK distributor.

Moore Large has also released an update to its creditors as the administration process continues to progress.

The statement confirmed that Moore Large had ceased trading, and was unable to fulfil outstanding orders or provide refunds to customers.