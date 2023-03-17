Moore Large issues update for creditors, as industry shares regret about closure 

Share Facebook

Moore Large has issued a statement for its creditors through its website, after entering administration on Monday (March 13).

The Derby-based distributor has officially closed its doors after almost 40 years in business, with staff informed about the closure during a meeting on Tuesday morning.

Industry figures have been sharing their regret about the closure of Moore Large, which had recently been bought by its board of directors, who took over the business from the Moore family.

In a statement on its website, Moore Large informed creditors that Rajnesh Mittal and Nathan Jones of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed as Administrators of Moore Large & Co. Limited (“Moore Large”) on March 13 2023.

The statement confirmed that Moore Large had ceased trading, and was unable to fulfil outstanding orders or provide refunds to customers.

BikeBiz has been speaking to dealers and industry figures to gauge the response to the closure of Moore Large, which began trading in 1974.

Heather Baker, owner of Saddles and Paddles in Exeter, said: “I was extremely sad to learn that Moore Large had gone into administration, as they have long been one of the largest distributors for the bike industry in the UK.

“My shop has traded with them for over 30 years and I personally have been dealing with them for nearly 20 years and the range of brands they offered, particularly for everyday cyclists was fantastic.

“It’s a worrying sign of the instability felt by many businesses in the UK at the moment that even long established, successful businesses such as Moore Large cannot withstand the economic pressures.

“The bike industry in particular has felt the disruptions caused by Brexit, Covid and the related supply chain issues, and now with rising costs and an energy crisis, it’s an extremely challenging time.

“I’ve always had great service from the Moore Large staff and my thoughts are with them all at what must be a horrendous time.”

Trade body the Bicycle Association also reacted to news of the closure: “We are saddened by the news that Moore Large has gone into administration during this exceptionally tough trading period. Moore Large has been a very long-standing member of the Bicycle Association and a long-standing name in the trade. Moore Large colleagues past and present have contributed much to the development of the BA and to the industry.”

Rajnesh Mittal and Nathan Jones of FRP Advisory Trading Limited were appointed as Administrators of Moore Large & Co. Limited (“Moore Large”) on 13 March 2023.

The affairs, business and property of Moore Large are being managed by the Administrators who act as agents of the Company without personal liability.

Moore Large has ceased trading and as a result, is unable to fulfil any outstanding orders or provide refunds to customers.

I am owed money by Moore Large – what steps should I take?

If you are owed money by Moore Large, including any refund due for unfulfilled orders, please send details of your claim to: Case-MooreLarge@frpadvisory.com or write to: FRP Advisory Trading Limited, 170 Edmund Street, Birmingham B3 2HB.

Your claim as a creditor will be recorded and periodic updates (including details of any dividend prospects) will be provided to you via a dedicated creditor portal. Login details for the portal will be issued to creditors directly by the Administrators.

I prepaid for goods and services with a credit or debit card – what additional recourse is available to me?

If you have paid Moore Large for goods or services by credit or debit card and the goods or services are not going to be received by the due date, you may be able to get your money back by claiming a refund from your card issuer. Please contact your card issuer as soon as you can if this may apply to you. Further information including on time limits that apply is available from the UK Cards Association Credit and debit cards: A consumer guide.

I wish to purchase Moore Large stock, who should I contact?

The Administrators have appointed John Pye & Sons Limited as their agents to dispose of Moore Large stock and assets. Details of the sale process including stock auctions will be made available on this website in due course.

How can I contact the Administrators?

Queries relating to any matters not listed above should be directed to the Joint Administrators via: Case-MooreLarge@frpadvisory.com or alternatively, please write to: FRP Advisory Trading Limited, 170 Edmund Street, Birmingham B3 2HB.