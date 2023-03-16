Lake Cycling launches UK operation after Moore Large administration

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Lake Cycling has announced the launch of its own UK operation.

The cycling shoe brand has been distributed by Moore Large for more than 10 years but will now handle its own distribution in-house.

The announcement comes in the same week that the Derby-based distributor went into administration, less than a year after a management buyout.

Lake Cycling’s aim for launching its UK operation is “to build on the close bond that we’ve developed with our retail partners within the UK. We want them to be able to come directly to us here at Lake, and to help us to better understand the UK cycling scene, and what the needs of the UK cyclists are”.

Lake Cycling UK will be responsible for managing and developing the partnerships with retailers, marketing strategy and support for the British cycling scene.

Heading up the UK sales drive will be new UK sales director, Richard Williams.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “We’re really excited at his appointment, as Richard comes to us here at Lake UK having worked closely with us over recent years.

“With over 25 years’ experience within the UK cycling industry, at all levels, Richard has a deep understanding of the UK market and its customers, and he’ll be using this expertise to lead our new vision for direct sales with our exceptional retail partners.”

Lake Director, Christian Van Asten said he is “excited and extremely happy to announce Lake UK today, and to continue to grow the UK business, bringing the legendary Lake comfort and performance to even more cyclists”.

Read more: Tru-Tension seeking new UK distributor following Moore Large administration

Lake Cycling has been producing cycling shoes for more than 40 years. Founded in the USA in 1983, the brand has become known for models such as the MXZ303 winter boot and MX331 cyclocross shoe.

For many years it has operated from its own offices within mainland Europe, the USA and Asia and its launch in the UK is the latest step in the brand’s growth

To contact Richard Williams, email: richard@lakecycling.com