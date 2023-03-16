Tru-Tension seeking new UK distributor following Moore Large administration

Share Facebook

Tru-Tension, the cycling maintenance brand, is seeking a new UK distributor after Moore Large entered administration.

The search comes days after the Derby-based distributor advised its staff that administrators had been appointed to handle the process on Tuesday, March 14.

Chris Frappell, managing director of True-Tension, said: “We are seeking a like-minded distribution partner with the same ambitions for growth in the UK cycling market.

“With a fast-growing number of dealer accounts around the country, we are looking to build on the work and investment we’ve put in to grow the brand into more dealers in 2023.

“This will continue as we invest heavily in the brand and product range over the coming years, with more exciting products and opportunities on the horizon.”

After investment on the TV show BBC Dragons’ Den, Tru-Tension has continued to grow in the market through its standout branding, unique product offering, and patented products spanning tools, cleaners, and lubricants.

The company is continuing to see growth in domestic sales, with 2023 currently tracking considerably higher than 2022, a year where the company doubled in size.

Tru-Tension says it is committed to standing out from the crowd and offering unique products which appeal to every cyclist while using revolutionary materials and world-first designs.

Before the administration of Moore Large, dealer accounts had been growing quickly, which Tru-Tension planned to facilitate through the new online dealer portal, launched on Wednesday, March 15.

This will include the full cycling as well as Grime Guard and Tyre Monkey.

All pricing has been matched to the current dealer pricing, with orders over £100 benefiting from free next-day shipping.

Trade accounts and portal logins can be set up directly with Tru-Tension at www.tru-tension.co.uk/cycle-trade-applications/

All dealer orders placed before 10am, Monday to Friday will be processed and dispatched on the same day.

To register an interest in becoming a distributor, email global head of sales Rebecca Williams at rebecca@tru-tension.com.