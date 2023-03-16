Michelin introduces Power Adventure to gravel range

Share Facebook

Michelin has introduced the Power Adventure, a versatile new tyre to join the Power range.

Tubeless ready with a fast-rolling tread design, this new tyre completes the Michelin gravel range suitable for a variety of conditions when the road ends.

The Power Adventure stands out from its sibling; the Michelin Power Gravel thanks to its tread pattern, designed to offer high-performance on asphalt, whilst offering additional grip on gravel.

The brand say the tyre is “perfect for gravel fans, bikepackers, bike trekkers and even those who commute all year round”.

Power Adventure is part of the Competition Line, designed to offer the best performance for intensive use.

The line provides fast rolling speed and an efficient ride thanks to the smooth tread pattern centre line and Gum-X rubber compound technology.

The tread design, featuring small blocks and a smooth central spline, is at home on tarmac but enables cyclists to ride on dirt or gravel trails.

The Gum-X compound and tough wearing tread pattern offers grip on wet and dry surfaces for added safety.

Michelin has improved its puncture resistance with “Bead to Bead” technology, a high density cross-laid protection for the whole 3×100 TPI tyre casing. The crown and sidewalls are also reinforced to provide tough on and off-road capability, helping the tyre to last longer with extra protection and durability.

Power Adventure is available in two colours, black and classic walled, and comes in 30c, 36c, 42c and 48c widths catering for a broad range of rider requirements.

Power Adventure Specifications

Type: Tubeless Ready Clincher

Weight: 330g (30c)

Widths: 30c / 36c / 42c / 48c

Casing: 3×100 TPI

Colours: Black / Classic sidewall

Price: SRP from £54.99

Michelin bicycle tubes and tyres are distributed exclusively in the UK and Ireland by Silverfish UK and are available to order now from www.silverfish-uk.com.

Retailers interested in becoming a Michelin stockist should contact their area sales rep, call the sales team on 01752 843882 or email sales@silverfish-uk.com.