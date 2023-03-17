The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 17th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Business Manager – Rockets & Rascals

Rockets & Rascals is an independent Bike Shop & Café based only a stones throw away from the infamous Sandbanks peninsula and the stunning Purbeck hills on the south coast of England. Established in 2014 from bare bricks we have now grown into a fantastic destination store with a stunning collection of premium products across the Road, Gravel, MTB and E-bike market.

We’re looking for someone with a deep passion for cycling to lead our current team and continue the growth of the business. You will bring fresh ideas and create opportunities for expansion and market reach.

Marketing Manager – Cycling Brands Limited

Are you passionate about road cycling and marketing, and looking for a fresh start with autonomy and purpose?

Cycling Brands is looking for an experienced marketeer to manage and enhance the complete marketing strategy for its Shutt Velo Rapide and Prendas Ciclismo brands, including management of the websites, organic/paid social, and email marketing.

This is a home based role and offers a high degree of autonomy. Ability to work unsupervised and self-motivated is essential.

Cycle Technician – Rockets & Rascals

The position as a Cycle Technician is not for the faint hearted with an ex-race mechanic in store you need to be skilled on the spanners and confident in the work you do. This position involves working on a variety of bikes, many being high value and built with all of the best products currently on the market. The ability to converse with customers, diagnose problems and work out these issues in the correct process is key.

Qualification to Cytech levels 2 and 3 would be preferable, however, equal consideration will be given to a time served mechanic who can demonstrate quality and skill in the workshop.

A great understanding of how to work on the latest tech available on premium bikes along with your everyday stead. Working on products such as Shimano Di2, Sram AXS, Hydraulic disc brakes, dropper seat posts, suspension systems, etc. etc.

Electric Bike Salesperson – Spoke and Motor

At Spoke and Motor we believe that electric bikes can help save the planet. They’re also a great way to have fun, enjoy the world around us and keep fit.

Our goal is to get more people to experience the world on wheels they can trust. We do this by providing high quality, well-respected brands and giving a supportive and personal service to our customers so they end up happy and confident with the electric bike that’s right for them.

Spoke and Motor are official UK dealers for Riese and Muller, Moustache Bikes and Gocycle. We are opening a new showroom on the outskirts of Ely, Cambridgeshire, and are looking for two full-time electric bike salespeople to join our team.

Sales Assistant – Rockets & Rascals

Providing great customer service is the most important part of the Rockets & Rascals experience in store and the sales team are the first point of contact when our customers walk through the door. This position involves handling incoming phone calls, email and enquiries on a wide range of matters, new bike and equipment sales, sizing or technical questions and much more.

We’re looking for someone with a passion for cycling and a love for everything to do with Cycling.

Great knowledge of bikes, current market trends and future opportunities. This could be from working in a bike shop, riding for a number of years, a misspent youth reading too many bike mags or previous industry experience. It is vital that you’re passionate about bikes and have a desire to share your passion for the sport either face to face, on the phone or by email.