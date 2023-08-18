Sportline appoints James Olsen as creative lead

Share Facebook

Sportline has announced the return of James Olsen to the business in the newly created position of creative lead.

As product and brand manager for Genesis bikes in the mid to late 2000s, Olsen was a key figure in launching Genesis as a brand in its own right after its debut as a sub-brand of Ridgeback.

Part of that process was the design, production and launch of the Croix de Fer model, a bike conceived as a way to define the Genesis brand.

This new role will see him take point on brand direction and long-term planning for all the Sportline brands – Genesis, Ridgeback, Adventure and Saracen.

His 20 years in the bike industry and extensive experience not just with Sportline but other well-known names like Evans Cycles, Pure Electric and Cycling Sports Group will help shape Sportline’s future product development.

Following his appointment, Olsen said “It’s great to be back here working on brands I know well.

“There’s been so much change in the trade and in cycling generally over the ten or more years since I was here last but Madison and Sportline have remained at the top of the UK bike industry and I’m excited to see where we can take the bike brands in the coming years. We’re certainly not short of ideas or opportunities here.”

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, added: “I am delighted to welcome James back to the business.

“He made a very positive contribution when he last worked for us between 2005 and 2011 and since then he has built up extensive industry experience which will undoubtedly help him in his new role as Creative Lead for our portfolio of bike brands.”

Earlier this month, Genesis released an updated Fugio with a new alloy frame to hit a “far more aggressive price point and make go-anywhere riding more accessible than ever before”