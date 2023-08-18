The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 18th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Store Manager – Mountain Mania Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles operates at four locations, one in Hertfordshire and three in Oxfordshire and this new opportunity to join a company that is passionate about the industry and the customer service it provides along with future career progression. You will have full onsite responsibility to manage: onsite employees, the workshop facility, logistics and security, stock levels and purchasing, and maximise new bike sales, P&A and workshop sales.

Requirements are to manage and continual the business development of the business through efficient shop floor sales and workshop sales. Along with experience in the areas of responsibility and training will be provided as appropriate

Preferably Cytech trained/equivalent qualifications and experience, industry retail experience, previous management experience an advantage, exceptional communication skills internally and externally, leadership skills, health and safety knowledge.

Bike Mechanic – The Bristol Bike Project

We are looking for a new mechanic to join our friendly team! The Bristol Bike Project is a member-led co-operative repairing and rehoming bicycles within our community. We aim to help people from all walks of life get out on two wheels and for it to be an inclusive and empowering experience. The Bristol Bike Project runs a successful bike shop, in order to support its extensive range of community programmes.

Responsibilities include: refurbishing donated bikes for sale, booking in and undertaking repair work, dealing with customer queries in person, by email and by phone, booking in community sessions, handling customer transactions, ordering and replenishing stock as necessary, and ensuring the shop area is kept clean.

A high standard of mechanical skill, with an extensive understanding of all aspects of bicycle maintenance including a good working knowledge of componentry compatibilities is required. Solid commercial experience (at least 1-2 years) of working as a bike mechanic is essential. Qualifications such as Cytech Level 2 are nice to have, but more important is aptitude and a commitment to producing excellent quality work.

Rider Support – Giant UK

We have an exciting opportunity for a Rider Support team member to join us on a full time, permanent basis in our Cossington office. If you take pride in your work, are passionate about providing impeccable levels of service and want to be part of an exciting team, then we want you to join us on our journey ahead.

Reporting to the Rider Support Manager and working as a vital part of our Rider Support team, you will be responsible for increasing satisfaction rates and driving revenue through providing friendly, timely and exceptional assistance to our customers across a range of support channels including phone, live chat, web form, socials and video call.

You will be trained to become an expert on our products, services, policies and procedures across our brands, in order to assist with pre-purchase queries, up-selling and delivering expert after-care.

Showroom Assistant x 2 – Ribble Cycles

An opportunity has arisen for a Showroom Assistant to join our small, close knit team at our Bristol Showroom situated in the Mall at Cribbs Causeway.

Our Showroom displays our current range of bikes, as a Showroom Assistant you will use the consultation area to guide customers through their purchase giving the best possible customer experience.

We are ideally seeking someone who is cycling obsessed and a team player, you will ideally have experience of working in retail, preferably within the cycling industry. A mechanical knowledge of bicycles is important, as is an awareness of current trends and developments within the industry. Having previous experience of product merchandising and POS would be a distinct advantage as you will be responsible for the retail standards in the store.

Cycle Technician – Primera Sports

Based on the beautiful South Coast which is a very nice place to live and cycle. We have been established for over 30 years and offer very secure employment. Dorset is a stunning area and well worth relocating to. We

have several staff members who have relocated over time and all love life on the South Coast. New Forest one side and Purbeck Hills the other and of course the sea and beaches on your doorstep.

You will be joining our very friendly team who all work well together which produces a great working experience. Five days per week, excellent rates of pay, very attractive discount scheme available, pension scheme, working with the worlds best brands and secure employment.