Genesis Fugio gets a facelift for 2023 with new spec and alloy frames

The Genesis Fugio has had a facelift for 2023 with all models now utilising an alloy frame paired with a carbon fork.

Previously the Fugio came in steel as standard but Sportline, the brand’s distributor, says that using 6061 alloy allows the Fugio to hit a “far more aggressive price point and make go-anywhere riding more accessible than ever before”.

Cable routing stays internal to keep things looking neat, and the paint jobs are “as eye-catching as ever” with the brand adding that “just because a bike doesn’t cost the Earth doesn’t mean it can’t look like a million dollars”.

Each frame is also paint specked by hand so no two models are exactly alike.

All three models of the Fugio, 10, 20 and 30, come with Vittoria Mezcal 2.1 27.5” MTB tyres and clearance is 52c for 650b or 40c on a 700c rim.

Add that to a 1X drivetrain courtesy of either SRAM Apex 1×11 on the Fugio 20 and 30, or Microshift XLE-10 on the Fugio 10, and the bike is off-road ready.

First prototyped back in 2012, the original Fugio was a cyclo-cross race bike made from Reynolds 853, with 700c wheels.

In 2018 Genesis revived the name and a new form of Fugio was born. This was the first in a new generation of bikes with 650B wheels and wide 47mm tyres.

However, what started as a road-plus bike, with the associated double chainset, has now become an off-road first machine.

All three new alloy Fugios are in stock on Sportline B2B now, so retailers are advised to visit the website for more information or contact their local Sportline sales manager.

RRPs

The new Genesis Fugio 30 – £1,999.99

The new Genesis Fugio 20 – £1,499.99

The new Genesis Fugio 10 – £1,299.99