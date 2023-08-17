Fox Racing renews partnerships with bike parks across Europe, including BikePark Wales

Share Facebook

Fox Racing has announced the renewal of the partnerships and ongoing commitment to its five Diamond bike parks: BikePark Wales, Pal Arinsal Bike Park in Andorra, Avoriaz Bike Park in France, Verbier Bikepark in Switzerland and Bikepark Leogang in Austria.

The brand is marking this continued involvement, investment and support by creating new features at each of the bike parks, highlighted by the use of the iconic Fox Head logo.

In Avoriaz there’s the Fox Table, Leogang the Fox Jump, Pal Arinsal the Fox Step-Up, Verbier the Fox Wallride, and in BikePark Wales the Fox Step-Down.

The Fox Step-Down at Bike Park Wales is one of the main features on the Boomslang trail.

Bike Park Wales describes it as “a black run like no other”.

“It’s got a great variety of terrain packed into one run. With some speedy slalom berms at the top sending you down into the infamous Fox lillypad. From there you dive into what can only be described as the best berms in Wales.

“These steep curving corners bring you down into the start of the woods and this is where things get spicy. We’ve left the line choice here wide open so there is a lot to take in, it’s steep, off camber and in the right conditions, loam for days.

Fox’s Hit The Park series of events are also set to continue. This is a day where anyone can ride with their favourite Fox riders, including Greg Minnaar, Andreu Lacondeguy, Nina Hoffmann, and Kaos Seagrave.

To celebrate the new features, Fox have organised a ‘Fox Bike Park Shoutout’ giveaway competition.

Fans and riders post their best picture from one of the Fox Diamond Bikeparks on their Instagram account, mention @foxracingeurope and include the hashtag #foxbikepark.

The winner will not only have their image showcased by Fox, but they will also win a €500 voucher to spend on the Fox Europe/UK website (ends Tuesday, October 31).