Fox Racing launches Crossframe Pro XC and gravel helmet

Fox Racing is expanding its helmet line with the addition of the Crossframe Pro for XC and gravel riders.

Incorporating numerous premium features and technology partners, the visorless helmet is designed for endurance mountain bike and gravel riding experiences.

Mickey Rangel, global marketing director, said: “Our passion for dirt runs deep, and it’s the core of who we are. We recognise that our riders seek top-tier protection and performance, and now more than ever riders and their short-travel or gravel bikes are pushing the boundaries with long endurance rides combined with aggressive descents.

“The Crossframe Pro and (recently launched) Flexair Ascent products offer uncompromising protection and functionality while embodying the distinctive style that defines us.”

The most discernible element of the Crossframe Pro is the well-ventilated, visorless design, a first for for the brand.

Venting has been optimised and channelled, in-moulded EPS to provide efficient cooling while rubberised TPU vent inserts keep eyewear securely stored when not in use.

Inside the Crossframe Pro there is a MIPS liner with a BOA fit system as well as dual density Varizorb EPS foam for improved impact protection and a secure fit.

The helmet also features a removable Ionic+ liner, and a Fidlock magnetic Snap helmet buckle.

Complimenting the Crossframe Pro helmet, Fox released the Flexair Ascent riding gear earlier this year.

This is Fox’s most lightweight and form-fitting collection, built to perform in competitive or long endurance days in the saddle.

Crossframe Pro is available in three sizes, S, M and L. It comes in six colours: white, vintage white, black, black camo, purple and olive green and retails at £189.99.