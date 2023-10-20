ZyroFisher announces ‘Daily Deals’ promotion for retailers

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher has announced the launch of a new promotion called “Daily Deals” for its retailers.

The distributor will provide a new deal every day with some of its best ever offers, starting from Monday, October 23, and continuing every weekday until the end of November.

Retailers are encouraged to visit the B2B daily to check out the latest deal, with large savings expected on ZyroFisher’s portfolio of brands.

All deals will be limited and available for 24 hours only.

Phil Midgley, head of field sales, said; ‘We really understand how tough the market has been over the course of the last 18 months, and in the run up to Black Friday and Christmas where we anticipate seeing some of the heaviest discounts across all channels, we wanted to take the opportunity to really support our retailers with some fantastic offers and enhanced margin over this period.”

ZyroFisher represents over 50 cycling and outdoor sports brands and has more than 2,500 active retail partners on its books.

Alongside these daily deals, ZyroFisher has confirmed there will be many ongoing promotions on offer.

More information will be available via the B2B and also by contacting a local account manager or calling 01325 741 200.

Last month the Darlington-based distributor announced a senior leadership change with Tom Ainscough assuming the role of CEO after Rob Haycock stepped down from the position.

James Browning also transitioned from non-executive chairman to executive chairman.

Following the announcement, Ainscough said: “I’m pleased to accept the role of CEO at ZyroFisher.

“My focus is on building upon the strong foundation that Rob has established and working closely with our talented team to drive growth and market share for our brands.”

ZyroFisher insists it remains committed to providing customers with industry leading brands and products, and this leadership transition represents a strategic step forward in the company’s growth and development.