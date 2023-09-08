Tom Ainscough replaces Rob Haycock as ZyroFisher CEO, James Browning steps up to executive chairman

Share Facebook

ZyroFisher, has today (September 8) announced a leadership transition as Rob Haycock, the company’s CEO, steps down from his role.

Effective immediately, Tom Ainscough will assume the position of CEO at the Darlington-based distributor while James Browning will transition from non-executive chairman to executive chairman.

Tom Ainscough, who has served as COO at ZyroFisher for five years, has a wealth of experience of operations and supply chain, alongside a deep understanding of both the business and industry which will allow a smooth transition into the CEO role.

Following the announcement, Tom Ainscough said: “I’m pleased to accept the role of CEO at ZyroFisher.

“My focus is on building upon the strong foundation that Rob has established and working closely with our talented team to drive growth and market share for our brands.”

James Browning, who has been the non-executive chairman since the inception of ZyroFisher and previously guided Fisher Outdoor Leisure through its turnaround in 2013, will now take on the role of executive chairman.

His expanded responsibilities will include a more active involvement in the commercial operations of the company, as well as continued guidance in shaping the strategic direction of ZyroFisher.

James Browning said: “Firstly I would like to thank Rob for his efforts over the past few years and we wish him every success with the next steps in his career.

“I am pleased to now step into the role of executive chairman and support Tom as he takes on the CEO position. I look forward to working closely with Tom and the commercial team to take the company forward.”

ZyroFisher insists it remains committed to providing customers with industry leading brands and products, and this leadership transition represents a strategic step forward in the company’s growth and development.