Magura confirms 2023/24 dealer training schedule

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Magura has confirmed its dealer training dates for 2023/24 with more than 50 dates across six countries.

In addition to the many on-site training courses, the brand is further expanding its digital offering for knowledge transfer and taking the Magura TechAcademy to a new level.

Since Magura Bosch Parts & Services (MBPS) expanded its in-house training offer with the digital “Magura TechAcademy” in the last two years, it has become indispensable to businesses.

The consistently positive response from dealers to the “Magura TechAcademy” shows that it is also the right thing to do in the 2023/2024 training season to convey the training content freshly prepared in nine time-effective learning modules.

In addition to the popular online training, classroom training has been back since last year.

As usual, the contents are taught there by Magura trainers in a dialogue with the participants and practical exercises.

MBPS is again looking forward to a large number of familiar and new faces who want to learn everything about Magura service and product know-how.

The training contents have been newly adapted in preparation for the 2024 model year.

This year’s training courses include comprehensive information on Magura innovations, such as the Magura MT A, which was newly introduced in the model year..

The practical training component of the courses is particularly important.

Stefan Deyerler, area sales manager south east and training coordinator at Magura Bike, said: “According to surveys among the participants of the classroom training courses, they particularly appreciate the practical assistance with our products and the exchange with the experts. Our current program will increasingly address this desire.”

The first European training courses will take place from November 2023.

Booking for the dealer training courses is now possible in the myMBPS portal and is also recommended as of now in order to quickly secure a place in the classroom training courses, which experience has shown to be booked out quickly.

If the desired location is already fully booked or the date is unsuitable, Magura offers its on-demand training platform as a digital alternative.

The Magura TechAcademy offers an individual learning experience with easy and flexible access for participants.

Like last year, the topics of the Magura TechAcademy focus on information about products, maintenance and service as well as innovations for the 2024 model year and thus cover the complete program that is otherwise only available at Magura on-site training courses.

For the coming season, the Magura TechAcademy includes nine learning modules. The length of a module is up to 30 minutes.

Seven video modules provide information on Magura product groups, each divided into product and service information.

In addition to detailed explanations of the product features, the videos contain practical tips on servicing the respective products.

Two further modules offer useful information on the company, warranty processing and further services of MBPS as Magura’s exclusive sales partner.

Access to the TechAcademy is easier this year thanks to the integration of registration in the myMBPS customer portal.

Participants of the Magura TechAcademy can expect a varied mix of video presentations on the use of the products.

The Magura TechAcademy thus offers more than a classic technical training course: comprehensive product, technical and user knowledge, coupled with tips from the everyday lives of Magura experts and athletes make the trade fit for the tasks ahead.

Magura experts Stefan Deyerler and Dominik Voss (Magura marketing, content and PR manager) lead through the modules. Upon successful completion, participants will be sent the Magura training certificate.

Read more: Tom Ainscough replaces Rob Haycock as ZyroFisher CEO, James Browning steps up to executive chairman

Daniela Kemmler, MBPS marketing and training management, said: “The Magura TechAcademy is the perfect addition, for example, to give new employees an understanding of Magura know-how in an entertaining and time-efficient way during the year, as entry is possible at any time between October and July.”

Registration for the Magura TechAcademy will be available in October 2023.

Specialist dealers will be informed by newsletter at the start. Access to the TechAcademy 2023/2024 will cost €22 plus VAT again this year.