Maap adds technical apparel to Transit range

Melbourne-based cycling apparel brand Maap has launched the latest update to its Transit collection, a technical range of apparel inspired by life around bikes.

Having established itself in on-bike apparel, Maap’s Transit collection takes that formula and applies it to a range of technical streetwear. Maintaining the brand’s approach to quality and aesthetics, creating a fresh take on apparel for active people.

Making its debut in the Transit collection is the men’s Padded Overshirt, a considered outer layer for the colder months featuring recycled polyester insulation.

Another addition in the men’s collection is the new Phase Pant and Phase Short, both carefully considered through fit and construction to support advanced urban mobility, whilst maintaining an everyday aesthetic. Featuring a 2-way stretch technical fabric and DWR coating for additional weather-protection.

The women’s collection receives elevation with the new Padded Lightweight Liner Jacket, featuring a quilted construction for warmth and comfort.

Whilst the addition of the Women’s Power Air ¼ Zip, a high-neck sweater constructed from advanced Polartec performance fabric, provides a more technical option for cooler temperatures.

A women’s Motion Pant is introduced delivering across both form and function with a lightweight design. Four-way stretch provides on-the-go comfort alongside a DWR coating paired with breathable fabrics.

The Transit range is made for movement. Technical partnerships with brands such as Polartec, Pertex and Primaloft help elevate the range and its capabilities.

The full Transit Collection consists of:

Transit Tee – Men / Women

Transit Puffer – Men / Women

Roam Jacket 2.0 – Men

Padded Overshirt – Men (New)

Power Air Crew – Men

Padded Lightweight Liner Jacket – Women (New)

Power Air ¼ Zip – Women (New)

Phase Pant – Men (New)

Phase Short – Men (New)

Motion Pant 2.0 – Men / Women (New)

Motion Short 2.0 – Men

For more information on the full Transit collection, visit: Maap.cc