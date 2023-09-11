GoPro appoints Ultra Sport as core distributor in the UK

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

GoPro, the action camera brand, has appointed Ultra Sport Europe as its new core distributor.

The move has been taken to provide GoPro’s products to a broader audience.

Ultra Sport Europe is one of the largest action sports brand distributors in the UK and specialises in the distribution of leading bike, snowsports, watersports, outdoor and lifestyle brands to retailers.

Ultra Sport now has the objective of elevating the availability of GoPro products to ensure improved access from specialist retailers.

Thierry Way, director of Ultra Sport, said: “We’re excited to become part of the GoPro family. This is an important addition to our portfolio and offers retailers, new and old, a great opportunity.

“The GoPro range is in so much demand and now, at last, consumers can buy from their favourite stores”

The complete range of GoPro cameras and accessories will be available to retailers in the coming days and weeks.

This includes the newly launched Hero 12.

The Hero 12 Black is described by GoPro as “the best Hero camera we’ve ever made”

Hero 12 Black takes GoPro’s best-in-class image quality to the next level with new HDR (High Dynamic Range) 5.3K and 4K video, upgraded HyperSmooth 6.0 video stabilization and an industry-leading 177° field-of-view with Max Lens Mod 2.0.

Read more: Tom Ainscough replaces Rob Haycock as ZyroFisher CEO, James Browning steps up to executive chairman

Other new features include a totally redesigned power management system for improved thermal performance and up to 2x longer runtimes, and Bluetooth audio support for Apple AirPods and other headphones to record sound and give remote voice commands.

There are also pro-level features like wirelessly synchronising multiple Hero 12s via timecode, advanced colour controls, and more.

Hero 12 wraps all of this into GoPro’s waterproof, rugged design.

Any retailers interested in stocking GoPro are advised to get in touch with thierry@ultrasporteu.com