BikeBiz Awards 2023: Here are the finalists, cast your vote now

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

We are very proud to present the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 BikeBiz Awards.

Each year we aim to celebrate the inspiration and innovative work being done across all sectors of the cycle industry, from brands to retailers and distributors.

This year we have 15 awards, split across five different categories: Brands, Distributors Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.

The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.

However the Woman of the Year and the IBD of the Year Categories will be decided by public vote, open to anyone in the cycle industry, while the Diversty Champion award is decided by the BikeBiz team.

This means voting is now open and you can make your choice for Woman of the Year and IBD of the Year. Click here to vote now.

Voting will close on Friday, October 6.

Winners will then be announced on Friday, November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.

See below for all the finalists.

Brand Awards

Bike Brand of the Year

Tern ENVE GT Yeti Scott Raleigh

Newcomer of the year

Moment CC TICCC Boost Daisy Chain Mechanics Lavoie

PA Brand of the Year

Restrap Lezyne SRAM Mucky Nutz Fox Factory

Retailer Awards

IBD of the Year

Biketreks Don Valley Cycleworks Yorkshire Pedal Power Scotland Rockets and Rascals

Omnichannel retailer of the Year

99 Bikes Cycle Revolution Brink Primera 2Pedalz Ltd



Best Retailer services

Green Commute Initiative Freewheel Cytech Push bike.rent manager

Distributors

Bike Distributor of the Year

Sportline Saddleback Tandem Group Cycles Silverfish ZyroFisher Ison Distribution

P&A Distributor of the Year



Cycle Division Madison Upgrade Bob Elliot Oxford Products Extra UK

Specialist Distributor of the Year

Gearmechhanger Vialoco Advanced AMPS Bikes Apex Distribution Reilly



Inclusion

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Amy Marks, Parcours Kim North, Mondraker Jo Penny, Our Media Amy Hunt, Mi-rider Caroline Goward, Scott Sports

Diversity champion

Bee Pedal Ready CIC BA’s Diversity in Cycling Wheels For Wellbeing Katherine Moore Julian Gregory, LDN Riders



Cycle Advocacy Award

TotalMTB BikeRegister Cyclewise Cyclescheme Cycling UK

Micromobility

Micromobility Brand of the Year

Eovolt MiRider Pure Electric Flare Volt

Micromobility Retailer of the Year

Fully Charged LTD Kinetic Revolution Don Skene Cycles Ribble Cycles

Best Transport Provider