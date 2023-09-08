BikeBiz Awards 2023: Here are the finalists, cast your vote now 

We are very proud to present the shortlisted nominees for the 2023 BikeBiz Awards.
Each year we aim to celebrate the inspiration and innovative work being done across all sectors of the cycle industry, from brands to retailers and distributors.
This year we have 15 awards, split across five different categories: Brands, Distributors Retailers, Inclusivity, and Micromobility.
The majority of the winners will be decided by our expert judging panel, who will offer years of combined experience in the cycling industry.
However the Woman of the Year and the IBD of the Year Categories will be decided by public vote, open to anyone in the cycle industry, while the Diversty Champion award is decided by the BikeBiz team.
This means voting is now open and you can make your choice for Woman of the Year and IBD of the Year. Click here to vote now.
Voting will close on Friday, October 6.
Winners will then be announced on Friday, November 3, online at BikeBiz.com and across our social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram), followed by a major feature in the December edition of BikeBiz magazine.
See below for all the finalists.
Brand Awards
Bike Brand of the Year
- Tern
- ENVE
- GT
- Yeti
- Scott
- Raleigh
Newcomer of the year
- Moment CC
- TICCC
- Boost
- Daisy Chain Mechanics
- Lavoie
PA Brand of the Year
- Restrap
- Lezyne
- SRAM
- Mucky Nutz
- Fox Factory
Retailer Awards
IBD of the Year
- Biketreks
- Don Valley
- Cycleworks Yorkshire
- Pedal Power Scotland
- Rockets and Rascals
Omnichannel retailer of the Year
- 99 Bikes
- Cycle Revolution
- Brink
- Primera
- 2Pedalz Ltd
Best Retailer services
- Green Commute Initiative
- Freewheel
- Cytech
- Push
- bike.rent manager
Distributors
Bike Distributor of the Year
- Sportline
- Saddleback
- Tandem Group Cycles
- Silverfish
- ZyroFisher
- Ison Distribution
P&A Distributor of the Year
- Cycle Division
- Madison
- Upgrade
- Bob Elliot
- Oxford Products
- Extra UK
Specialist Distributor of the Year
- Gearmechhanger
- Vialoco
- Advanced
- AMPS Bikes
- Apex Distribution
- Reilly
Inclusion
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
- Amy Marks, Parcours
- Kim North, Mondraker
- Jo Penny, Our Media
- Amy Hunt, Mi-rider
- Caroline Goward, Scott Sports
Diversity champion
- Bee Pedal Ready CIC
- BA’s Diversity in Cycling
- Wheels For Wellbeing
- Katherine Moore
- Julian Gregory, LDN Riders
Cycle Advocacy Award
- TotalMTB
- BikeRegister
- Cyclewise
- Cyclescheme
- Cycling UK
Micromobility
Micromobility Brand of the Year
- Eovolt
- MiRider
- Pure Electric
- Flare
- Volt
Micromobility Retailer of the Year
- Fully Charged LTD
- Kinetic Revolution
- Don Skene Cycles
- Ribble Cycles
Best Transport Provider
- HumanForest
- Tier
- Beryl
- Lime
- Ginger