Cube introduces Longtail Hybrid cargo bike

Cube has introduced a new cargo bike concept: the Longtail Hybrid.

The new line-up of compact cargo bikes features an extra-long luggage carrier with a range of accessories for transporting children, luggage or cargo.

A spokesperson for the brand said: “Family, daily use, cycle touring – move it all with the Longtail: taking inspiration from the classic trekking bike but featuring a stable, elongated luggage carrier, Cube’s compact cargo bike elevates load-lugging practicality to the next level.

“Transport up to two children, a 40x60cm Eurobox or generously sized panniers on the sturdy luggage carrier with suspension technology.”

The carrier is rated for 40kg up top and 10kg at each side to offer 60kg in total. There’s also the option to upgrade with a front rack to add a further 20kg of cargo-carrying capacity.

A lockable storage compartment with flexible partitions in the down tube keeps valuables safely under lock and key.

The down tube can also take a compatible luggage rack with two mounting points.

With its compact wheel base and 26-inch wheels, the Longtail Hybrid serves up the familiar handling and comfort of a standard bike. Adjustability comes as standard courtesy of Cube’s “One Size” Concept, with a telescopic seatpost and height-adjustable Speedlifter stem which adapt to suit a wide range of riders from 1.60 to 1.90m.

This Bosch-powered cargo bike is available in two different options, each in two colourways.

The fourth-generation Bosch CX Line motor and 725Wh battery pack work with a stepless hub gear system.

Cube Longtail Sport Hybrid

Rear derailleur: Shimano Deore RD-M5130-GS 10-fach, LinkGlide

Shifters: Shimano Deore SL-M5130-R10, 10 Speed, LinkGlide

Price: €3.799 / £3.499

Cube Longtail Hybrid

Shifters: Enviolo Cargo Manual

Drive belt: Gates CDX 151T

Price: €4.499 / £3.999

The parts and accessories designed by Cube specifically for the Longtail Hybrid include: