Bikedesk hits UK market at full speed

Bikedesk, the market-leading bike shop EPOS system from Denmark, is now increasing its focus on the UK market. Here’s what the company can offer your business.

Sponsored article in partnership with Bikedesk

While it may not yet be a familiar name to bike retailers in the UK, business manager software designer Bikedesk has established itself as the company of choice in Denmark.

Founded in 2016 Bikedesk is currently operational in more than 100 shops in its home nation, and the team now has plans to grow in the appealing UK bike market. Bikedesk already works with a number of bike shops across the UK, even without directly marketing its product here, but there are now big plans in the works to reach even more dealers.

The story behind Bikedesk

Bikedesk is run by bike enthusiasts Brian Jakobsen, and brothers Rasmus and Lasse Melbye, who are experienced software developers and dedicated bike riders.

The trio combined forces to develop a digital point of sale system designed specifically for bike shops, perfectly tailored for handling workshop management, sales, and everything a bike shop needs. Every feature has been built to save time, increase productivity, help make more money, and improve the customer experience.

“At Bikedesk, we firmly believe that we are more than just a POS system,” said co-founder Rasmus Melbye.

“Our main mission is to increase in-store efficiency and breathe life into bike shops by

empowering staff to be active in the workshop and on the floor without all the hassle, while providing customers with the personalized guidance they need. That is what customer experiences are all about today.”

Bikedesk was founded after Jakobsen and the Melbye brothers noticed that a number of their local bike shops were struggling with outdated and impractical systems for managing their workshops and inventory.

After speaking with several stores, the trio began to establish ideas on how to improve the efficiency of bike shops.

With their background in software and engineering, and their passion for bikes, the founders make it their mission to create their own state-of-the-art online system, purpose-built for the bike industry.

Their idea was for an all-in-one checkout system, which has now been developed into a holistic POS system that is currently helping hundreds of bike shops world wide.

What does Bikedesk offer?

So what exactly does Bikedesk offer to bike shops?

Essentially Bikedesk is a comprehensive point-of-sale (POS) and business management software package, designed specifically for bike dealers. The company offers a range of tools to help boost your business. Some of the key functionalities of Bikedesk are:

Point-of-Sale (POS) System: User-friendly and intuitive POS system that enables bike shops to process sales quickly and efficiently, wherever they are (by a counter, on the floor, in the workshop etc.)

Inventory Management: Assists in managing bike inventory, spare parts, and accessories such as tracking stock levels, reordering items, and managing product variations.

Customer Management and Loyalty Program: Allows to maintain customer profiles, purchase history, and loyalty programs that helps build stronger relationships with customers.

Workshop Ticket Management: Offer tools to create and manage work orders, repairs, services, special orders and much more.

SMS and service reminders: Improve workflow and customer service by keeping their customers informed through automated SMS and e-mail reminders about services.

Reporting and Analytics: Provides reporting tools to generate insights on sales, inventory, and customer behavior.

Integration Capabilities: Such as e-commerce platforms and accounting software to provide a seamless end-to-end solution.

Head of Customer Service at Bikedesk, Casper Vilhelmsen said: “Our commitment is to provide a top-notch customer service, ready to listen, assist and support them in every way possible. We believe that our success lies in the success of our customers and their businesses.”

If you’d like to explore what Bikedesk has to offer, BikeBiz readers can get a 14-day free trial by visiting bikedesk.com. And if you’d like to learn more, you can contact international client manager Morten Larsen, via the contact details on this page.

For more information, retailers can contact Morten Larsen on the below details.