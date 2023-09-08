The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 8th September

Share Facebook

Editor – BikeBiz/MicromobilityBiz

An exciting opportunity has opened up to lead BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz editorial team as Editor across both titles. As Editor, you will be responsible for overseeing and producing industry-leading news stories for the BikeBiz and MicromobilityBiz websites while contributing high-quality features for the BikeBiz monthly trade magazine.

Reporting to the Media Director, you will possess excellent organisational and leadership skills, with the ability to work independently and oversee agenda-setting feature ideas and articles, as well as represent the brand at the various trade events the team attends.

You will play an integral role in maintaining the quality and reliability of content across BikeBiz’s digital and print platforms, with a sound knowledge of the importance of social media in today’s landscape. You will be required to commission, write, and edit content for print and online, so a keen eye for detail and fact-checking is a must. We are looking for a creative thinker with the ability to adapt to the evolving world in which the media finds itself.

Production Technician – Trek

Trek is an awesome place to work, with amazing benefits for all employees. We build only products we love, provide incredible hospitality to our customers, and change the world by getting more people on bikes. When you’re on our team, you’re taken care of, encouraged to learn and grow, and given lots of opportunities to do so. Give us your best, and we’ll give it right back. Sound pretty sweet? Then come join us!

As a Trek Production Technician, no one day is the same as the last. This job is all about caring for bikes so their owners love riding them. You’ll also be the first to have your hands-on brand-new models before they hit the sales floor. Most importantly, you’ll build relationships with people who trust you to keep their gear running flawlessly.

You will be the Lead Technician in the shop and will complete more than 50% of the total repairs for the team. This role focuses on repairing and building bikes quickly and consistently, while keeping accuracy and quality a top priority. The team and our customers will be trusting you with the most complex repairs. This role requires elevated skills in communication, leadership and problem solving.

Cycles Sales Manager/Mechanic – Autobase

We have an exciting opportunity for someone who currently works or would like to work within the cycling industry to work in our busy destination store between Walmer and Deal.

Working within our full-time team, you will need to be a professional and dynamic sales person who places customer experience at the top of their priority list whilst maximising every sales opportunity. In addition, candidates will have good technical and mechanical knowledge of bikes and experience of bike maintenance and servicing in road, MTB and E-bikes. The shop currently stocks Bianchi, Merida and GT covering road, MTB and electric bikes from each of these brands.

As an experienced mechanic, you will have the ability to problem-solve and work with minimum supervision. You will be highly and actively passionate about cycling and have a friendly, approachable and personable nature. Previous experience within a workshop team environment is essential. A thirst for knowledge and a ‘can do’ attitude is desirable.

Mechanic – Muddock

Mud Dock is an iconic bike shop and café in the centre of Bristol. It’s set over two floors of the old harbourside building we refurbished back in the 1990s, with a bespoke workshop and large outdoor terrace added in 2006. Our love of bikes and food – together with the support of amazing staff and loyal customers – has helped us keep up with the newest cycling and restaurant trends. In 2019, we were proud to celebrate our 25th anniversary.

We are currently recruiting for a new Mechanic to join our workshop. This is a unique opportunity as Mud Dock typically runs a very low staff turnover, as we like to stick around. Our workshop is a fast-paced working environment with the opportunity to work on a wide range of bikes, anything from Bromptons to cargo bikes to top spec road bikes.

Duties include: completing the days scheduled work in a timely manner, having a confident manner in a customer facing role, maintaining the stores high level of customer service, maintaining a clean and safe working environment, champion our products by delivering an excellent experience, be a role model and brand ambassador, manage warranty requests, and be available to do some sales cover in the shop when needed.

Store Manager – J.E James Cycles

We are looking for a highly motivated and successful retail manager who wants to take a step up in their career and develop a successful sales team at JE James Cycles Sheffield. You will be responsible for the successful management of all store operations, including management of staff, in order to increase commercial performance and ensure customer satisfaction.

Ultimately, you are accountable for everything that happens within the store and the reputation you create. A big focus is required on developing your team to enhance their skills, shaping a happy and motivated shop which customers love.

As the Manager, your role will include: setting targets for your sales team, motivating them to achieve and succeed, responsible for the implementation of procedures, ensuring your store deliver and maintain a high level of customer service and general management of your team and their daily activities to ensure all aspects of their roles are delivered with a high degree of professionalism.