Former Raleigh UK managing director Lee Kidger joins Sporting Insights

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sporting Insights has expanded its cycling, mobility, and active transport expertise with the appointment of Lee Kidger, former managing director of Raleigh UK, as a special adviser.

Throughout his progression from sales representative to managing director via several key logistics and business roles at Raleigh, Kidger used data and insight to take key strategic decisions, including making the transition to a digital first approach.

He was an early adopter of and advocate for the Bicycle Association Cycling Market Data Service (MDS), powered by Sporting Insights, which covers an estimated 70% of all product sales in the UK market. He also has an MBA with a specialisation in data analytics.

Following the announcement, Kidger said: “I’ve long admired the work Sporting Insights have done to make data and insight more central to the cycling industry.

“From my own personal experiences, I know how valuable a role their data can play in decision making, whether that’s through the MDS or the bespoke work for brands and retailers across Europe. I’m particularly looking forward to assisting the business from a brand and retailer level to widen the scope of data and analytical insights that a business can utilise to achieve their goals.”

Kidger will support Sporting Insights’ head of cycling, Marc Anderman, and the wider research and insights and market intelligence services teams, enhancing existing programmes and developing new initiatives across the industry.

Read more: Wiggle CRC to enter self administration, according to reports

John Bushell managing director of Sporting Insights, added. “Micromobility and active transport is not just an area experiencing commercial growth but one that has a vital role to play in creating healthier and happier people and places. It’s a real coup to bring in someone with Lee’s energy and expertise.

“With his first-hand experience of building data-led strategies within the cycling and micromobility industry, Lee is a perfect fit for our business at what is an exciting time of growth, with a number of new initiatives that we can’t wait to announce very soon.”