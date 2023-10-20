The top five jobs in the bike trade this week – 20th October

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board helped filled over 740 positions in 2022, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Bicycle Marketing Manager – Muc-Off

Muc-Off was established in 1994, and since then we have experienced strong global growth in the bicycle and motorcycle markets. Today, we are global leaders in our field and have a disruptive and distinctive approach to life. Partnered with some of the world’s best teams and athletes across a range of cycling disciplines, Muc-Off has become the reference point in the care and maintenance category with exciting and ambitious plans for the future.

This is an awesome time to be part of this truly innovative British brand as we embark upon new territories and sectors, whilst growing our brand presence and engagement for our core portfolio. This is a truly results-driven culture where everyone can make a difference and contribute to the future chapter of the ‘OG’ in bike care.

With continued growth opportunities yet to be realised, there is now a need for an experienced Bicycle Marketing Manager who will report into the Global Marketing Director. The Bicycle Marketing Manager is responsible for building the marketing plan against key strategic priorities and owning its delivery, analysis and continual improvement.

Retail Cycle Specialist – Veloline

Veloline, the leading flagship Trek cycle store based in Lower Farringdon, Hampshire, is seeking a knowledgeable and passionate Retail Cycle Specialist to join our team. As a Retail Cycle Specialist, you will be responsible for providing exceptional customer service and expert advice on all aspects of cycling, including bikes, accessories, and maintenance. You will assist customers in selecting the right products based on their needs and preferences, conduct product demonstrations, and test rides, and perform bicycle repairs and maintenance services.

Requirements include: previous experience in a retail environment, preferably in the cycling industry, strong knowledge of bicycles, components, and accessories, excellent communication and customer service skills, ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment and basic mechanical skills and experience in bicycle repairs and maintenance.

Join our dynamic team at Veloline, the flagship Trek cycle store, and be a part of a company that is dedicated to providing exceptional cycling products and services to our customers.

Business Development Specialist – Apidura

Built from a passion for adventure, cycling and the outdoors, Apidura produces ultralight equipment to enable cyclists to travel farther, faster and more comfortably. Our relentless commitment to producing high quality, thoughtfully designed products has made Apidura the leading choice in technical, performance-focused cycling packs. Apidura remains a family-operated and rider-owned business that looks to the long term, seeking to give back to the community that inspired us and safeguard the future of the places our packs are designed to explore.

Apidura is looking for a highly motivated Business Development Specialist to join its team. This position reports to the Head of Business Development and requires an articulate, driven candidate to support the B2B team in executing its wider strategy of improving access to Apidura products.

This is not a “normal” sales role. Performance is focused less on growth of sales revenue or units sold, but on the quality of new B2B customers and relationships created. Apidura is a member of the Better Business Act Coalition and is B Corp certified. Our values are more important to us than sales growth. We want to partner with dealers and distributors that will provide the best introduction to our brand, communicate our values and encourage customers to buy once and buy well, repair and reuse.

Sales and Mechanics – Leisure Lakes Bikes

We would like to hear from riders who are looking to either further their career within the cycle industry or, are you looking to start a new journey?

We have many job opportunities to join our team either on the shop floor or in our workshops. Wherever the opportunity may lie, we will need you to be: Proactive, hard working, computer literate and most importantly have a passion for bikes.?

You will be required to work on the busy shop floor or workshop, answering customers’ questions and undertake general shop duties. These include operating our workshop diary, EPOS till system, stock taking and speaking with manufacturers/suppliers. We aim to treat everyone we come into contact with with respect and dignity. You will be expected to operate in a professional and courteous manner when dealing with all customers and suppliers.

International Sales Manager – Restrap

Restrap is a pioneer in crafting technical bikepacking gear suitable for diverse riding experiences. Established in 2010, we began our journey by creating dependable pedal-straps using reclaimed seat belt webbing. Over the years, our product portfolio has broadened, encompassing a wide range of cycling, bikepacking, and outdoor equipment.

Our unwavering commitment to sustainability and long-lasting luggage remains pivotal to our brand ethos. We take pride in our in-house manufacturing, ensuring every product meets our stringent standards of functionality and reliability. With a lifetime guarantee on our products, we integrate the most technical materials and sophisticated components, ensuring durability and longevity.

As an international sales manager your responsibilities will include: cultivating and managing trade sales relationships, defining annual sales benchmarks for distributors, tracking and documenting product performance metrics, considering global sales trends and specific regional demands, and collaborating with distributors for trade show planning and execution as well as representing Restrap at trade shows internationally.