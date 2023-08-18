RockShox launches Vivid Air Shock

Share Facebook

RockShox has launched the Vivid Air Shock for downhill, enduro and e-MTB.

The brand describes the new product as “an air shock with coil-like suppleness and unmatched durability”.

This is largely thanks to the DebonAir spring which uses increased air volumes to provide a more linear, consistent feel.

Spacers can also be added to offer more bottom-out resistance.

TouchDown technology is Vivid’s new position-sensitive damping system. RockShox says this enables the rear shock to bypass the compression damping generated by the main piston in the first 10% of its travel.

To handle hectic terrain, the next 70% of Vivid’s travel rides on controlled and stable compression damping.

Adding to TouchDown technology’s adaptability, Adjustable Hydraulic Bottom Out (AHBO) lets the rider tune the rear suspension feel for the harsh hits that dip into the final 20% of travel.

The key component is an adjustable dial offering five different compression settings to customise the cushioning that is experienced on impact.

Vivid’s AHBO also allows for a wider range of rebound tunes to match frame kinematics.

A spokesperson for RockShox said: “We developed a rear shock damper that’s forgiving at the beginning of its travel while staying composed in the middle and end of the stroke.

“Each phase of suspension action makes a seamless handoff to the next, so all you notice is that thrilling buzz at the bottom of the downhill.

“Just like how you react to the range of terrain on your favourite trails, Vivid’s TouchDown technology handles whatever you drop into with comfort, confidence, and control. A rear shock that smooths out everything from stutters to senders? That’s a good call.”

The new Vivid comes in five models. Starting with the standard Vivid, Select, Select+, Ultimate and Ultimate DH.

Only the Ultimate and Ultimate DH are available as aftermarket options, both retailing between £749 and £779.