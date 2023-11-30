See.Sense doubles crowdfunding target for launch of Agile light

Share Facebook

Cycling technology company See.Sense has launched a new campaign on Indiegogo for its latest light Agile, which has already hit double its funding target.

Agile seeks to boost cyclist safety with the company’s most compact and affordable offering yet.

The light, which boasts 120 Lumens in the rear and 150 Lumens in the front, retains See.Sense’s patented reactivity to provide heightened visibility on the road.

This reactivity provides greater visibility by dynamically detecting and adjusting to cyclists’ movements, flashing brighter and faster at moments of high risk such as filtering in traffic, navigating roundabouts or approaching junctions.

In what is a turbulent period for the bike industry as a whole, the campaign’s achievement of 200% funding speaks volumes about the demand for cycling solutions that balance cost-effectiveness and safety.

Recognised as the Preferred Bike Light Supplier to British Cycling and the Official Bike Light and Ride Insights Supplier to Cycling Ireland, See.Sense has a proven record of delivering successful lighting products since the company’s inception in 2013.

With this latest iteration, See.Sense have moved towards a more lightweight, smaller design, with See.Sense Agile weighing in at a claimed 30 grams, and offering increased versatility through an easy to use quarter-turn mount.

Agile is scheduled for dispatch in February 2024.

For early-bird backers, Agile Rear is available for £35 (£50 RRP), while an Agile Set is available for £68 (£100 RRP).

See.Sense is an award-winning cycling technology and data company based in Northern Ireland on a mission to help more people move sustainably.

The company has run six successful crowdfunding campaigns to-date, with previous products being awarded Best Best Bike Light by The Independent, and a “People’s Choice” Award by road.cc.

Founded in 2013 by husband and wife team Philip and Irene McAleese, the Northern Ireland based company employs 12 people and has over 120,000 consumer customers worldwide.

See.Sense also works with a number of cities and organisations including The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents to use data insights collected by their technology, to improve conditions for cycling.