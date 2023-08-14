See.Sense Cycle to Work challenge highlights potential savings of switching to bike

Share Facebook

Results from the recent See.Sense Cycle To Work Day Challenge, a week-long initiative that aimed to inspire commuting by bike, shows that commuters can save almost £300 per year on petrol costs by switching to bike.

The challenge, which took place from Monday, July 31, to Sunday, August 6, encouraged cyclists to log rides using the See.Sense app for as many days as possible across the week in order to celebrate Cycle To Work Day.

See.Sense keeps riders connected thanks to the free See.Sense App, which lets cyclists customise their lights, receive crash and theft alerts, and also provide unique stats about their journeys, including fuel saved, calories burned and more.

On average, each participant cycled 49 kilometres across the seven days, working out at a saving of £5.90 worth of petrol for the week, based on the average fuel consumption of a modern car.

Over the course of a year, this comes out at an annual saving of £290.

Amidst the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK and the renewed debate surrounding the country’s net-zero targets, the results underscore cycling’s significant potential to address economic and environmental challenges.

In addition to the fuel savings mentioned, switching to a bike also leads to savings on maintenance, insurance, and parking when compared to a car.

This, combined with the reduced environmental impact of cycling when compared to driving, along with the health benefits associated with regular cycling, see the switch to two wheels becoming a more appealing option for many commuters.

Irene McAleese, co-founder of See.Sense, said: “We’re thrilled to witness such strong engagement from the See.Sense cyclist community in response to this challenge, and our hope is to inspire more individuals to embrace cycling and to reap the benefits.

“Presently, we’re actively collaborating with businesses through our pioneering Commuter Platform.

“This innovative platform acts as a catalyst to cycling, encouraging employees to make the switch where possible, whilst also providing employers with crucial data to meet and track their ESG objectives.”

All riders who completed the challenge by riding five days or more across the week were rewarded with a 30% discount on all See.Sense lights.

Cyclists who participated in the challenge by logging a ride in the See.Sense app have also been entered into a draw with the chance to win a See.Sense ICON3 Front and Rear Set (RRP £179.99).