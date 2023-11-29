Madison hosts Mayor’s Cycling Awards to celebrate people getting on their bikes in Milton Keynes

Madison has hosted the Milton Keynes Mayor’s Cycling Awards, celebrating the individuals and organisations making a difference in the city by influencing people to get on their bikes.

On Thursday, November 23, the Buckinghamshire-based distributor welcomed 34 people from 19 different local business and educational organisations – all of whom participated in the MK Business Cycling Challenge or MK Schools Cycling Challenge, joined by Mayor and Mayoress Mick and Mandy Legg.

The event was organised by Cycling CitizensMK, a group dedicated to increasing the number of Milton Keynes citizens who cycle in order to reduce carbon emissions, improve personal health and reduce personal financial outlay as a result.

Their goal is to make Milton Keynes a leading cycling city by 2050, where 7% of all journeys are by bike, including 30% of all journeys to school.

Tom Bulman, cycling organiser of Citizens CyclingMK, said: “The Cycling CitizensMK alliance has been strengthened by Madison’s membership.

“Their hosting of this event enabled our diverse business and education leaders to build relationships, share best practice and develop future plans for getting more people cycling in MK. And it was good to meet for the first time some of the team behind Dom and Kellie.”

After a welcome from Madison CEO Dominic Langan, various companies and schools from Milton Keynes talked about what they have done this year to increase cycling participation including Trek Bikes, PwC and Milton Keynes City Council before the awards were handed out.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison, added: “It was an absolute pleasure to host the Cycling Citizens MK awards at Madison and to be joined by the Mayor and Lady Mayoress.

“There were some emotional speeches about how cycling has changed their lives and some inspirational speeches about how teaching children to cycle is changing their lives for the better. Milton Keynes is very lucky to have such a motivated group of people promoting cycling for our community.”