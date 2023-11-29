Eurobike on course for further expansion in 2024

The 32nd Eurobike is further expanding its position as a global platform for the bicycle and future mobility industry.

According to the organisers, “an excellent level of bookings” have been received to date, with many new registrations and the further network expansion with a pop-up office to open in Frankfurt as well as the launch of new events in Istanbul and Jakarta.

At the last two editions of Eurobike, first on the agenda was the move to Frankfurt, followed in 2023 by expansion, growth and optimization.

As for 2024, the signs point to further expansion and orientation towards the future of the bicycle and light electric mobility industry.

The topics of energy and mobility transition are ubiquitous, unavoidable and future global fields of action.

The European market is the one leading the way in their development, utilisation and relevance.

Stefan Reisinger, managing director of the Eurobike organiser fairnamic GmbH, said: “We are very pleased that, despite the current challenging market environment, we have this overwhelming call to action coming from the industry, so that future topics can take centre stage at Eurobike 2024. The current market situation creates a lot of need for discussion, pressure to act and the necessity of repositioning, which benefits us.”

As one of the leading trade fairs, Eurobike will again be the platform for industry players to exchange views on economic, social and political developments, and showcase their innovations.

The more than 200 newly registered exhibiting companies, coming from all over the world, represent the entire spectrum of the bike and LEV industry.

With the recently announced formats Asiabike Jakarta and Eurobike Istanbul, there will be further synergy effects and future market opportunities for the exhibitors as well as the specialist audience.

True to the motto “Think global – act local,” the further expansion of activities and presence in Frankfurt and the Rhine-Main area is also high on the list of priorities for 2024.

In addition to the company headquarters of fairnamic GmbH in Friedrichshafen, the Eurobike team is opening a pop-up office in Frankfurt, thus ensuring an even closer connection to the regional cultural events of the Hessian metropolis.

The temporary office will open in the creative centre and venue Massif Central in mid-January.

Reisinger added: “Our goal is to make Eurobike even more visible in Frankfurt, to expand networks and partnerships with other events as well as associations, employers and opinion-makers on the scene. The Massif Central offers us exactly these possibilities.”